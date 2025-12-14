Three Reasons Behind Final Chiefs vs Chargers Prediction

The Kansas City Chiefs have a big game on their table today, as they look to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers and keep their playoff hopes alive. To do so, there are three reasons behind why the Chiefs should have the upperhand against the AFC West divisional foes.

In this episode of the Kansas City Chiefs Insider Podcast, we break down three specific reasons behind the final prediction made for the Chiefs' Week 15 battle against the Los Angeles Chargers.

To Watch Today's Episode, Click Below

1. The Atmosphere of Home Field Advantage

As laid out in the podcast, the Chiefs Kingdom being in the building today easily gives the Chiefs an upper hand over the Chargers. Despite losing at home last week to the Houston Texans, the Chiefs have been very successful at Arrowhead Stadium this year, dropping only two games.

Chiefs Kingdom represents Arrowhead proudly, as they made it arguably the loudest stadium in the world. Given that today's game has a playoff atmosphere to it, the stadium should be rocking, despite the likely cold air in Kansas City.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs fans cheer during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

2. History is on the Chiefs' Side

Throughout the long history between the Chiefs and Chargers, it's been Kansas City getting the upper hand. Over the 131 games played, including one postseason game, the Chiefs have collected 71 wins, which has to be on the back burner of the minds of these franchises.

3. Revenge

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Sep 5, 2025; Sao Paulo, BRAZIL; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and running back Kareem Hunt (29) in action in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Corinthians Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images | Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images

Remember earlier this season when the Chiefs lost to the Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil? Yeah, that could have easily set the tone for the Chiefs' season up to this point. Getting revenge against the Chargers will fuel Kansas City to a victory.

Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo spoke on the Chargers' offense ahead of the game, something that the defense will have to capitalize on.

"They believe in running the football, so I don’t think we can ever discount that they’re not going to just line up and do what they do running the football but certainly the quarterback (Chargers QB Justin Herbert) is an issue, both with his arm and with his feet."

"I think he’s (Justin Herbert) playing outstanding. He refuses to get – he got sacked I know a couple times in this last game, but he refuses to go down in certain situations, and he just fights tooth and nail and finds a way to will this team to wins. That’s what he’s been doing, pretty impressive.”

WATCH THE PODCAST TO SEE THE FINAL PREDICTED SCORE

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid walks off the field after the game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

