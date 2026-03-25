A Veteran Leader at Receiver Should Be on the Chiefs' Radar

This past weekend, Fanatics hosted the Flag Football Classic. Stars like Tom Brady, Saquon Barkley, and Joe Burrow all gathered to play some classic 5v5 football.

Ultimately, USA’s flag football team won the classic after knocking out both Brady’s Founders FFC 43-16 and taking down Wildcats FFC 39-16. Throughout these games, past and present NFL stars got to experience the upcoming sport that will be added to the 2028 LA Olympic Games.

Mar 21, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Founders FFC quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With so many players getting reps in these games, there was one name that boosted his chance to be signed this offseason.

Odell Beckham Jr. is now a player to watch for in a possible free agency move. The NFL wide receiver hasn’t competed in an actual game since Dec. 8, 2024, but he showed out on a football field this past weekend.

Mar 21, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Wildcats FFC receiver Odell Beckham Jr. during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

According to Jordan Schultz, “Free agent Odell Beckham Jr. has received renewed interest in recent days after his showing at Tom Brady’s Fanatics flag football game.”

Beckham clearly still has his sticky hands. He caught a one-handed reception in the corner of the endzone with absolute ease.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, left, and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., right, warming up before the preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Friday, August 12, 2016. | Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All this interest is important for Kansas City before the 2026 NFL Draft takes place next month. The team has two first-round picks and are looking at potentially drafting a receiver early on. If the team was to sign Beckham to a cheap contract, mock drafts would completely flip.

The Chiefs have history of adding veteran receivers to their organization. Stars like Sammy Watkins, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and DeAndre Hopkins have been leaders on the offensive side of the ball.

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (8) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Beckham has a history of being a veteran leader on a team that has won a Super Bowl. In 2022, he was a key contributor to a Los Angeles Rams team that went all the way. Having a guy with that experience and skillset would go a long way for Kansas City.

Of course, having not played in an actual game in a year and a half is cause for concern. The Chiefs are not going to just sign him just because of his former success. They will need to make sure that OBJ still can perform at the highest level.

Oct 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) arrives for warmups before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes could use some help getting his offense back to what it used to be. Beckham is now 33-years old, and can still catch with the best of them, but he needs to show that he still has the boost and agility to get open first.

“Looking forward to hopefully getting an opportunity to play this year, and hopefully, this is kind of just a starting point,” Beckham said.