Stealing Signs: Bolton Says Chiefs’ Joy Is Contagious
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City linebacker Nick Bolton spoke from the podium after the Chiefs defeated the Commanders 28-7 at Arrowhead Stadium Monday night.
On allowing 14 points over the past 10 quarters, dating to halftime against Detroit:
Yeah, I think just having no mental errors. In the first half, it was a little shaky there. We had some coverage busts, left some guys wide open. I think over the last couple games, in the back, in the second half especially, we’ve kind of cleaned those things up, been assignment-, been tackling in space and stopping the run. I think all those things kind of marry together, let us have the success we have so far.”
On the inability to stop the Commanders in the first half:
“Yeah, I think they just had like some hurry-up. Was some miscommunication, take that on as my fault. I was making sure everybody, all 11 on the same page, and getting everybody lined up. And so, there were like 2-3 plays where I probably could be a little bit better, talk a little bit more, get guys lined up.”
On in-game corrections:
“Yeah, we go in here at halftime, make some halftime adjustments. But also, you kind of get a feel for the motions, the shifts or formations of the day, kind of go in here, and kind of kind of figure out ways to make sure everybody's on the same page. And kind of did that this half.
On Mike Danna’s first lifetime interception:
“Yeah, man, I didn't know that, but, yeah, super cool, man. The guy kind of works his tail off, does a lot of different things for us, rushes inside, outside. Plays a little bit of three-technique, a little tackle and on the edge as well. So, I was happy that guy was able to make a play for our team. We needed it. We were bleeding a little bit on that drive, and so making that stop was huge for us.
On the bend-don’t-break nature of the defense:
“Yeah, that’s just our mindset, try to keep them out of the end zone. Once they get past the 40, just force the field goal. I think we were just one step away on that one, on that long pass to Terry McLaurin. But that's just kind of a mindset. We're kind of going through the week understanding that we don't want to give up any points. But if teams get in the red zone, or the plus-40, we want to force them to field goals.”
On how the Chiefs’ offense complements the defense:
“Yeah, man, just the energy. The energy, it's coming onto the defensive side, man. Like, we're stealing their celebrations, doing their stuff on defense. Just the energy, the love they have for each other, rooting each other on, not worrying about who gets the ball, who gets to shine. It's about getting the win at the end of day. And, yeah, kind of inviting, embodying that, putting it on the defensive side the ball, it’s a fun thing to watch.
“Yeah, it's a wave, and then you saw Chris (Jones) do everybody eats (gesturing hands to mouth). You have a little bit of that, too. Man, just have some energy, having some fun, man. Just getting the joy back. I think that we play our best when we do that.”
On this year compared to midseason last year, blowing teams out, etc.:
“Yeah, it's always fun when you're winning, but also just having the guys back and guys that we missed last year come back healthy. And also got some key guys that's different in this locker room as well. But just meshing with those guys, building the team, those units, all starts from the ground up. And usually the years prior, we came back with success, feeling yourself, and it wasn't that way this year. So yeah, I think it's just day-in and day-out, we're just trying to find ways to get better, offense, defense, special teams, and I think that's just been a joy to be around.”
On when the tires start rolling toward preparations for Sunday’s game at Buffalo:
“Yeah, man, probably about 20 minutes from now. But, yeah, man, super exciting. Got another team playing good football, great record. We understand that challenge ahead of us. They run the ball very well. Quarterback’s playing outstanding over the last two years. So, some good challenges for us. It's gonna be all hands on deck. We're gonna enjoy this one for the day. We'll get back on a couple hours from now.”
On how continuity in personnel, scheme and coaching has really helped the defense:
“Yeah, we have a lot of guys, a nucleus of guys staying here, who’ve been here for a long time, guys that got drafted here. And it's been three or four years in the same system. So, the communication part makes it a lot easier on me. Also, just playing the middle and you have trust on the guys on the outsides of you are gonna do their job and helps you play faster.
“But I think that’s everybody, D-line, secondary, linebackers. We’ve all been playing ball together for a long time, so we understand what the scheme is, what they're doing, and where to be in the right spot. So, we’re just flying around, man, and just trusting the scheme, trusting the work that the coaches do throughout the week, being in positions to go out there and make plays and we just got to make them.”
On the difficult road ahead, including more premier running backs:
“I'm super excited. We got an opportunity to play against great players in this league, week-in and week-out. But yeah, man, it's challenging. Week by week, opponent by opponent, everybody's different. Everybody gets their due respect. We kind of got to push it that way. We've done a great job of that each week, not looking over our opponent, or getting too high emotionally or too low emotionally for each game. And just got to make sure we continue to do that.”
On watching Patrick Mahomes in the second half:
“Yeah, man, he was surgical out there. First half, obviously wasn't what he probably expected, but the second half was surgical. The offense kind of got going, crowd got into it him. We just have to do our job on defense, keep them out of the end zone. But yeah, man, he was super fun to watch. Man, it's been fun to watch him all year, since training camp, locked in.”
