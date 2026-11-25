For the third consecutive game, the Kansas City Chiefs will be rolling with a fifth-round rookie to lead the backfield.



Star running back Kenneth Walker III was officially ruled out for Kansas City's Thanksgiving Day game vs. the Bills this morning due to a lingering groin injury. He has now missed three consecutive contests without a clear timetable for his recovery.

#Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker (groin) will be OUT for Thursday night’s game vs the Bills, per @Schultz_Report pic.twitter.com/rezzlryEp2 — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) November 25, 2026

What Kenneth Walker's Absence Means for the Chiefs

When Walker initially missed last week's game against the Cardinals, the expectation was that the team was holding him out to get some extra rest before Thanksgiving. However, it appears the turnaround was too quick to overcome. KC must lean on Johnson heavily once again.

In Walker's absence, Johnson has been nothing short of spectacular. The Nebraska product rushed for over 100 yards in both of his starts and found the end zone on three different occasions. Tomorrow's showdown will be a lot different, though, since the Bills have a much more formidable defense than Atlanta or Arizona.



ESPN's Jeffri Chadiha revealed that Walker is dealing with a Grade 2 groin injury, which typically requires two to three weeks of rest. Since he first felt the symptoms two Fridays ago, it will have been nearly 21 days since the discomfort began.

It's uncertain whether the Chiefs are keeping Walker out as a precautionary measure or if he's still seriously injured. He was moving pretty gingerly in clips that surfaced online from yesterday's practice session, despite being listed as a limited participant. Additionally, he missed the team's walkthrough on Monday.

The :17 seconds of the open portion of practice where Kenneth Walker was doing something other than standing/stretching. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/96VDcrxLhi — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) November 24, 2026

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy made it known earlier this week that if Walker were to return, he would retain his job as the Chiefs' starting running back. Regardless, the coaching staff must wait at least one more game before getting the two tailbacks on the field together.

This development shouldn't massively impact the outcome of Thursday's matchup. The weather in Buffalo tomorrow is expected to be cold and rainy, which would create less-than-ideal conditions for a hampered Walker to return to action. The real concern is that a seemingly minor injury has turned into a near IR-length absence.



The Chiefs have the utmost confidence in Johnson to hold down the fort while Walker recovers. Johnson has a chance to become a Thanksgiving Day legend if he can continue to produce at a high level.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.