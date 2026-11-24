The Chiefs and Bills have built one of the best non-divisional rivalries in the current decade. For the first time in either team's history, they will meet on Thanksgiving Day when Buffalo hosts Kansas City at Highmark Stadium.

Last year, Andy Reid's squad fell to the Cowboys on Thanksgiving two weeks before Patrick Mahomes went down with a torn ACL and LCL. Kansas City is hoping for a better result this time around as it battles with the Bills for the top seed in the AFC.



Fans have circled this matchup on their calendars since the schedule came out. Mahomes and Josh Allen have produced some instant classics over the years, though Mahomes has prevailed when it mattered most. The Bills are looking to finally get over the hump against KC.

Heading into this marquee showdown, what does the ESPN Matchup Predictor forecast? Here's what the computer model projects two days before kickoff.

Chiefs at Bills: ESPN Matchup Predictor Gives Prediction

For the first time in the entire 2026 NFL campaign, the Chiefs enter Thursday's matchup as underdogs in ESPN's computer model.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass under pressure from Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances at Victory: Bills 53.1, Chiefs 46.6%

While the Chiefs have been betting underdogs twice this season, the matchup predictor has viewed them as favorites every game until now.

Chiefs on SI's Take

It's hard to argue that the Chiefs aren't favored over a one-loss team on its home field. Buffalo's only loss came in an outlier performance against the Patriots, who have since lost Drake Maye and may miss the postseason. They boast a 9-1 record with strong wins over the Lions, Rams, and Texans.

The issue with the Bills has not been in regular-season matchups against KC. Allen currently holds an all-time 5-1 record over Mahomes in the regular season — the Chiefs seemingly become Allen's kryptonite in the playoffs, where Buffalo has lost all four contests during his tenure.



Buffalo's defense has had a massive impact on its recent winning streak, as it has not allowed a touchdown for 15 consecutive quarters. It has faced a few terrible offenses during that stretch, but it is still an impressive feat to watch out for nonetheless.

The Chiefs are optimistic they will get Kenneth Walker back this week, which makes things interesting given the emergence of rookie running back Emmett Johnson. They could form a dangerous two-headed monster against this strong Bills defensive unit.

Regardless of who is favored by oddsmakers, it should be a memorable matchup between two of the top contenders in the AFC.

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