Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks on SNF

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to maintain their flawless record tonight in a road tilt at Lumen Field. Mike Macdonald is looking to get his Seattle Seahawks back on track after a two-game losing skid has knocked them out of the NFC playoff picture.



For those who can't tune into the contest, we'll be covering the game live here at Chiefs on SI. Refresh this page periodically to keep up with all the action.

Chiefs vs. Seahawks Live Score Updates

Aug 28, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First Quarter

N/A

Oct 18, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets fans after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Seahawks

Time: 7:20 p.m. CT

Channel: NBC (KSHB locally)

Link: Watch NBC

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news and updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded.