Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks on SNF
In this story:
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to maintain their flawless record tonight in a road tilt at Lumen Field. Mike Macdonald is looking to get his Seattle Seahawks back on track after a two-game losing skid has knocked them out of the NFC playoff picture.
For those who can't tune into the contest, we'll be covering the game live here at Chiefs on SI. Refresh this page periodically to keep up with all the action.
Chiefs vs. Seahawks Live Score Updates
First Quarter
N/A
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Seahawks
Time: 7:20 p.m. CT
Channel: NBC (KSHB locally)
Link: Watch NBC
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news and updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded.
Josh Schulman covers both the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas Jayhawks for KC Sports Network. He recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with daily podcasts, live shows on YouTube, and plenty of exclusive social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.