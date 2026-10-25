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Arrowhead Report

Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks on SNF

Keep track of the Chiefs vs. Seahawks score in today's Sunday Night Football matchup with our periodic game updates.
Joshua Schulman|
Aug 28, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches play against the Seattle Seahawks during the game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Aug 28, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches play against the Seattle Seahawks during the game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Seattle SeahawksKansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to maintain their flawless record tonight in a road tilt at Lumen Field. Mike Macdonald is looking to get his Seattle Seahawks back on track after a two-game losing skid has knocked them out of the NFC playoff picture.

For those who can't tune into the contest, we'll be covering the game live here at Chiefs on SI. Refresh this page periodically to keep up with all the action.

Chiefs vs. Seahawks Live Score Updates

Brashard Smith
Aug 28, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First Quarter

N/A

Patrick Mahomes
Oct 18, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets fans after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Seahawks

Time: 7:20 p.m. CT
Channel: NBC (KSHB locally)
Link: Watch NBC

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Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

Josh Schulman covers both the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas Jayhawks for KC Sports Network. He recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with daily podcasts, live shows on YouTube, and plenty of exclusive social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.

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