How to Watch Chiefs vs. Seahawks: NFL Week 7 TV, Odds, Preview

It's never too early in the season to ponder whether a game could be a Super Bowl preview. The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 7 clash against the Seattle Seahawks seems to fit that bill, and a battle on the Sunday Night Football stage will go a long way in determining who's the more ready-made contender.

Kansas City has plenty of storylines to follow in this one, ranging from how each side of the ball matches up with Seattle to whether the visiting team can overcome a slew of injuries in hostile territory. There's a big-time opportunity for either team to send a statement in prime time, and we're only hours away from kickoff.

Here's everything you need to know and how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they square off against the Seahawks.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Seahawks Week 7 Game

Game: Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks Location: Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash.

Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. Date and Time: Sunday, October 25 at 7:20 p.m. CT

Sunday, October 25 at 7:20 p.m. CT TV Channel: NBC (KSHB locally)

NBC (KSHB locally) Listen Live: Chiefs Radio Network on 96.5 The Fan (96.5 FM) locally, Westwood One nationally or Tico Sports/Audacy App for Spanish broadcast

Chiefs Radio Network on 96.5 The Fan (96.5 FM) locally, Westwood One nationally or Tico Sports/Audacy App for Spanish broadcast Betting line: Chiefs +3 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

The Sunday Night Football television broadcast for NBC stars the duo of Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Chris Collinsworth (color) in the booth and Melissa Stark on the sidelines.

For radio, the Chiefs Radio Network fields the usual trio of Mitch Holthus (play-by-play) and Danan Hughes (color) with Josh Klingler manning the sideline. Ryan Radtke (PxP) and Mike Golic (color) are on the call for Westwood One; the Spanish broadcast has the weekly trio of Oscar Monterroso, Hannah Bassham and Alvaro Alvarez.

According to Football Zebras, it's John Hussey and crew as the referee group for Sunday. Hussey was last the head referee for a Kansas City game on Thanksgiving last year, a 31-28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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