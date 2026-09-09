Why Chiefs Fans Shouldn’t Panic Over Cyrus Allen’s Depth Chart Listing

Much to the dismay of Chiefs fans, Cyrus Allen was listed as a reserve wide receiver on Kansas City's unofficial depth chart ahead of Week 1. The training camp darling had become extremely popular among the fanbase and looked the part in limited preseason action.

A fifth-round draft selection out of Cincinnati, Allen wasn't chosen with the idea that he'd be receiving significant playing time as a rookie. However, the Chiefs' dire wideout situation after Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy may thrust him into more snaps than initially anticipated.



Listed above Allen on the depth chart is speedster Tyquan Thornton. If you feel the need to panic about that, don't. This is extremely trivial and won't mean anything after the first few weeks of the campaign.

Don't Fret Over Cyrus Allen's Depth Chart Listing

A lot of fans are under the impression that Andy Reid is out to get all of his rookies and never wants to give them a fair shot. There might be an ounce of truth to that, but Allen's situation is different, especially when you consider how the front office constructed this 53-man roster.

Thornton and second-year receiver Jalen Royals both had experience with the team and had their spots secured before Allen emerged as a real WR3 threat in the offseason. The Chiefs weren't going to suddenly move Allen ahead of them on an unofficial depth chart based on one month of camp.

Some examples around the league include Jeremiyah Love, the No. 3 pick in the draft, being listed as the second running back on the Cardinals' depth chart behind Tyler Allgeier. Anyone paying attention knows Love is going to end up with a much larger share of the carries in Arizona's backfield, yet he's still listed as the second-stringer.

Aug 15, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Cyrus Allen (13) runs with the ball during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A few nice routes and catches in the preseason were never going to be enough for Allen to earn an immediate starting role in the receiving corps — no matter how much "trust" Patrick Mahomes has in him. Most fifth-round rookies in the NFL are currently in the same boat.

By no means am I suggesting Allen shouldn't be the favorite to be the third receiver on the field by the end of the season. He isn't exactly facing a daunting path to the WR3 spot, as the options behind Rice and Worthy aren't particularly impressive. Thornton is primarily a downfield threat, while Royals didn't get much run as a rookie despite having a strong preseason.



Allen is going to get his fair share of opportunities to prove himself in a Chiefs uniform this season. Whether he makes the most of those chances remains to be seen, but there's no reason to freak out about the depth chart before the team has played a regular-season contest.

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