At this late stage of the NFL calendar, the offseason is squarely in the rearview mirror. All 32 teams are shifting focus to the regular season and rolling into it with their 53-man rosters set, and the Kansas City Chiefs are no different.

There's always at least a bit of wiggle room, however, for additions and subtractions to take place over the next several weeks. One hot topic in Chiefs circles is the wide receiver room, which has been the case for months on end. An unexpected name just entered the open market, joining what is otherwise a very unassuming cast of characters.

Wideout Darius Slayton, previously the longest-tenured player on the New York Giants, was released on Monday. Just days before the G-Men were set to open the 2026-27 campaign against their division rival Dallas Cowboys, a familiar face now finds himself in unfamiliar territory.

Should Kansas City strike while the iron's hot and sign Slayton? Let's take a closer look.

The case for the Chiefs signing Darius Slayton

Starting with the Chiefs' own collection of receivers, the floor is downright frightening. The club is banking on Rashee Rice to stay healthy and out of trouble in a contract year, Xavier Worthy to bounce back from a letdown sophomore effort and for Tyquan Thornton to scale up in role while not sacrificing production.

That's without even mentioning someone like Jalen Royals, Nikko Remigio or fifth-round rookie Cyrus Allen being tasked with embracing snaps on offense. It's a slippery slope, to say the least, which could come back to haunt Kansas City in due time. That alone makes it worth looking into a veteran addition.

Slayton himself remained productive a year ago, too. In 14 games last season with New York he hauled in 37 passes for 538 yards and a touchdown. His 54.0% success rate was his best since 2022, and he averaged 5.4 yards post-catch per reception after recording a meager 3.2 mark the campaign prior.

Advanced stats liked Slayton's output, too. According to SumerSports, his 58.7% catch rate and 1.25 yards per route run ranked second and third, respectively, among Giants receivers with 100 or more routes run. Via NFL Pro, he also experienced year-over-year improvements in average separation (+0.4 yards) and total receiving EPA (+5.2).

Finally, Slayton doesn't have to be confined to the slot. In fact, per Pro Football Focus, he spent only 16.5% of his 2025 snaps there. In 2024, that number was 20.7%. Both make him an ideal alignment-based fit in a Chiefs offense that has Rice and Worthy needing some free releases for different reasons.

The case against the Chiefs signing Darius Slayton

If you stopped reading above this point, you'd think Slayton was a hand-in-glove fit and a no-brainer for Kansas City. Unfortunately, he does come with some baggage that could make him a questionable signing.

First and foremost is age. Slayton is months away from his 30th birthday, and reports from Giants media throughout training camp alluded to him looking like a slower and overall diminished version of himself. Was that merely a byproduct of returning from sports hernia surgery, or is it his new reality?

Drops must be baked into the equation, too. Slayton is notorious for having unclutch hands; the numbers don't help paint a much nicer picture of him. He's logged a double-digit drop rate in five of the last six seasons, with 2024 (15.2%) and 2025 (14.0%) being particularly ugly.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has dealt with beyond his fair share of untimely receiver mistakes in the past, making it tougher to justify bringing in someone who'd risk gifting him the same fate.

The verdict

Even after restructuring the contract of right guard Trey Smith, Kansas City doesn't have much cap space to work with. The Giants are eating a considerable chunk of dead cap by releasing Slayton, so that isn't a huge issue, but it could become one if he sought after anything other than the veteran minimum. At this stage of his career, there are simultaneous cases to be made that he's worth more or would only live up to that precise value in 2026.

At the end of the day, beggars can't be choosers. The Chiefs, until the current group of receivers shows that it's living up to the hype, still have a need at one of football's most important positions. All it takes is one injury or slip-up to send the offense into a tailspin. Some added depth certainly wouldn't hurt.

If Slayton joining the fold meant someone like Remigio or Royals doesn't see the field on offense, it's this writer's belief that not many in Chiefs Kingdom would be offended. The line in the sand may be drawn at Allen, but he's also accomplished a grand total of nothing in a real professional game. Balancing prioritizing a first-year player's workload and stabilizing a thin position is a tricky task.

Should Slayton still have the chops he showcased in 2025, it'd be a slam dunk add for the right price. That number is unclear, though, as is the current state of his game. The reasonable conclusion is that although such an acquisition wouldn't save a position room, it sure wouldn't ruin it.

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