Omarr Norman-Lott Taking Next Step in Return to Chiefs From ACL Tear

The Kansas City Chiefs have been paid multiple visits by the pesky injury bug this season, although Week 8 presents one bit of good news on the defensive side of the ball.

Just over a year removed from sustaining a torn ACL, tackle Omarr Norman-Lott is being designated to return from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star first broke the news on Wednesday.

The Chiefs designated Omarr Norman-Lott to return to practice today, a source told The Star. — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) October 28, 2026

Norman-Lott, the 63rd overall pick in last year's NFL Draft, originally suffered the knee injury during a Week 7 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders. That ended his rookie campaign after the Tennessee product logged all of 73 snaps, recording five tackles and a sack in the process.

With the door for a potential regular-season debut now propped open, Norman-Lott is set to begin a 21-day window in which the team can evaluate his progress. At any point during that period, Kansas City can move Norman-Lott to the active 53-man roster. If he isn't ready to return, he'll remain on the shelf for the rest of the 2026-27 season.

Speaking to the media two weeks ago to the day, head coach Andy Reid briefly acknowledged that the sophomore tackle was inching closer to a potential return to action in some capacity.

"He is getting better, yeah," Reid said. "He is getting better. He's out working out with the trainers and doing that, but he's getting closer.”

This process seems to have taken longer than initially thought, as general manager Brett Veach shared back in April that he expected the former second-round pick to "be ready to rock and roll" for training camp. He was technically with the team at the Missouri Western State University campus, albeit to continue rehab and keep moving along at a slower pace.

Given the presence of All-Pro Chris Jones, the offseason signing of Khyiris Tonga and the first-round NFL Draft pickup of Peter Woods, there's no imminent pressure for Norman-Lott to get back on the field quickly. He'd presumably fill the role of someone like undrafted rookie Bryson Eason once ready, but Eason's played just 18 defensive snaps in four games.

According to Pro Football Focus, Norman-Lott logged six pressures in 48 pass-rushing opportunities as a first-year player. Considering his athletic profile during college compared to the seemingly bulked-up version the Chiefs fielded early on, it'll be interesting to see what role he assumes on defense when and if he plays down the stretch.

For a team that's been ravaged by recent injuries, this is a positive midweek development for Kansas City.

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