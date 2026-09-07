Patrick Surtain II Reveals What He Expects From Patrick Mahomes in Week 1

Patrick Mahomes trotting back onto the field in Arrowhead Stadium next Monday should be one of the most epic scenes in recent Chiefs history. His return from a torn ACL and LCL continues to be the biggest storyline of the season opener.



The star signal-caller suffered the season-ending injury in Week 15 last season, bringing his 2025 campaign to an abrupt end. He underwent surgery shortly afterward and spent the offseason rehabbing.

While the Chiefs' quarterback did not play in the preseason, he remains on track to return for Week 1. The coaching staff has indicated that the goal is for him to play without any restrictions.

However, that doesn't necessarily mean the Denver Broncos know what version they're going to get of the future Hall of Famer. During a recent press conference, Broncos phenom Patrick Surtain II was asked what he expects from Mahomes on Sept. 14 and acknowledged that the injury could at least slightly alter how the quarterback is used initially.

"It's really tough to tell because coming off an injury like that, it's pretty tough. But I don't expect nothing less for him to be himself," Surtain said. "Obviously they might change the scheme up for him a little bit, not allow him to run as much, but like you said, to be more of a pocket passer, which he's good at. So, it's still Patrick Mahomes at the end of the day. We still gotta prepare and study for him like the years past. We'll be ready."

Broncos CB Pat Surtain II, on what to expect from Chiefs Patrick Mahomes coming off the QB's knee injury: "It's really tough to tell 'cause coming off an injury like that, it's pretty tough, but I don't expect nothing less for him to be himself. I mean, obviously they might… pic.twitter.com/Zjxgg1sDIg — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 5, 2026

Even after a below-average passing season for Mahomes' lofty standards, he was using his legs a lot more before he went down. Despite missing three contests, he finished with a career-best 422 rushing yards and five touchdowns. That element of his game could be taken away, at least in the first few weeks of the year.

Surtain is widely regarded as one of, if not the best, cornerbacks in the NFL. He has also seen plenty of Mahomes and the Chiefs throughout his career, owning a 3-5 record against Kansas City.



These comments suggest that Denver is preparing for Mahomes to return to his elite ways, even if he isn't making the same Mahomes-esque throws we're used to seeing from him. That's probably the safest approach for Denver, given that it knows what he's capable of as much as any team in the NFL.

The Chiefs will have to wait until Mahomes takes his first snap under center to determine just how mobile he is against an NFL defense. However, Surtain and the rest of Denver's defense will throw everything they have at their division rival.

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