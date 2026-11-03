The Chiefs Are Quickly Learning Why Emmett Johnson Needs to Be Utilized More

There weren't many bright spots on the Chiefs' offense during Sunday's loss to the Broncos, but tailback Emmett Johnson was the lone exception.

Since the beginning of the 2026 campaign, fans have been calling for Johnson's workload to increase. Not only is fellow running back Kenneth Walker III on pace for an unsustainable number of carries this year, but Johnson has simply been electric every time he's had his number called.



Through seven games, Pro Football Focus lists Johnson as the NFL leader in missed tackle rate, albeit on 34 touches. Whenever he's out in the open field, opposing defenses have to account for him at all times.

In his busiest outing as a pro, Johnson absolutely set Denver's defense on fire with the limited touches he received. He made the most of his one carry on the evening, ripping off 15 yards, but did most of his work as a receiver. The rookie fifth-round pick hauled in all five of his targets for 128 yards and a long touchdown catch.

THE ROOKIE EMMETT JOHNSON WITH A 73-YARD TD



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It was a memorable day for the Nebraska product, who found paydirt for the first time in his career and even made an impact on special teams with a kick return that nearly set up a game-winning drive. However, the fact that he was able to be so productive in such a restricted role reflects rather poorly on the coaching staff.

The Chiefs have been putting Johnson on the field out of necessity to keep Walker fresh, not to get him more involved in the offense. Rather than overusing the star of the backfield, though, there's a world where a more balanced split may actually work in KC's favor.

Walker has been utterly incredible early in his Chiefs tenure and is a top candidate to win AFC Offensive Player of the Year, but he's endured his two worst showings with the team during this two-game losing skid. Granted, his recent struggles have come against dominant Seattle and Denver defenses, but he is averaging 3.0 yards per carry and hasn't recorded a rush over 10 yards in that span.

Nov 1, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson (10) reacts with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Across his four years with the Seahawks, "K9" never surpassed 228 carries in a single season. He's currently on pace for nearly 350 barring any missed time. Utilizing Walker this often will only increase his risk of injury and keep a dynamic backup rusher buried on the bench.

Head coach Andy Reid has hinted at more involvement for Johnson the entire season. His breakout may have left fans under the impression he saw considerably more action, but the reality is that he accumulated those 143 yards from scrimmage across just 13 snaps. Imagine what he could do working alongside Walker in a more prominent capacity.

Johnson's stock only continues to trend upward with every opportunity he is given. At this point, there's no reason why he should only be getting a couple of carries when he has proven he can contribute to winning football.

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