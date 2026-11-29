The Kansas City Chiefs are 8-3 and firmly in the thick of the AFC playoff picture, but one particular area of the team has been a far cry from preseason expectations. Even as issues at offensive tackle have become a more prominent conversation topic, Kansas City's offensive line has struggled at multiple positions, particularly in pass protection.

Do the Chiefs have options to tweak the O-line at this point, or is it settled for the rest of the season? And how did a position group once seen as a strength of the team become an alarming weakness? Let's unpack what's gone wrong and try to find some potential paths forward for a unit that could use some stabilization.

Problem: Injuries struck before the season began and never slowed down

When we ranked the Chiefs' 25 most important players this summer, right guard Trey Smith landed at No. 6, while left tackle Josh Simmons was No. 7. Both Smith and Simmons suffered injuries in training camp; Simmons departed with a back injury that eventually landed him on the injured reserve list, while Smith battled back from a preseason hip injury before suffering a concussion in Week 10, missing Week 11, and leaving with an ankle injury in Week 12.

There's no questioning Smith's toughness (and no telling if or when Simmons might return), but if those two players were fully healthy and available, the Chiefs' line would look extremely different. Smith has still played 80% of Kansas City's offensive snaps, but it's hard not to wonder if he's been limited by his ailments in another banged-up season.

At right tackle, Jaylon Moore (No. 19 in our original list) has underperformed for his $18.7 million cap hit while also battling injuries. Moore left the Chiefs' win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6 with a concussion and missed the following game. He was lost again in Week 9 due to an ankle injury that has caused him to miss the three subsequent games.

Moore and Smith were both sidelined for Sunday's practice ahead of the upcoming Thursday Night Football showdown against the Los Angeles Rams, so those absences could continue.

Problem: Issues appearing from steady cornerstone players

Back to our preseason rankings, center Creed Humphrey was No. 2 among the best-and-most-vital Chiefs, behind only quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Left guard Kingsley Suamataia was No. 11, a massive jump after a promising second season in 2025. This year, they've both had some disappointments.

Humphrey still typically looks like one of the league's best centers, but persistent issues snapping the football have led to costly mistakes at inopportune times on what feels like a roughly once-per-game basis. Meanwhile, Suamataia was benched twice in four weeks due to a "coach's decision." The third-year lineman then struggled in Buffalo on Thanksgiving night, both with penalties and performance.

Pass protection composite rankings from Ben Baldwin (@benbbaldwin) on Twitter/X. | Ben Baldwin

Problem: Once-overachieving starter showing struggles

One of the most promising developments on the O-line early in the season was the relative success of undrafted rookie Kahlil Benson, who has started every game at left tackle in Simmons' absence. Benson started strong, but as the league has become more acquainted with his game, his struggles have become increasingly hard to deny.

According to this data from Pro Football Focus, the Chiefs have asked Benson to survive one-on-one at a relatively high rate (quite a bit more than Moore), but he's graded out as one of the worst (if not the worst) qualifying offensive tackle in the NFL when left on an island.

How often OTs are left 1-on-1 in pass protection and their grading on those plays pic.twitter.com/jtj8dU1AYe — Jrfortgang (@throwthedamball) November 25, 2026

There's no reason to crush Benson for occasionally looking like the undrafted rookie that he is; it's just an extremely difficult place for a young player to hold steady against a relentless schedule of NFL edge rushers.

Solution: Time for a lineup shuffle?

Joshua Ezeudu has performed reasonably well during his time filling in at right tackle, while Hunter Nourzad has been better as a fill-in guard than Mike Caliendo in that role. Nourzad jumping Caliendo in the depth chart is a notable move from the typically steady Chiefs; could there be room for another change?

Recently signed veteran offensive tackle Fred Johnson briefly entered the Bills game at right tackle when Ezeudu left with an injury. Could Johnson be set for a chance at the starting lineup in the weeks to come? If he does, which side would he take? Johnson has played more than 800 snaps at both left and right tackle, according to PFF. A move to the left side could allow Benson to move back to his natural right-side spot (where he played throughout his entire collegiate career), or if KC doesn't want to change Benson's side mid-season, perhaps Moore (when healthy) could return to the left side with Johnson on the right if they've seen enough from the rookie and prefer veterans to protect Mahomes the rest of the way.

Even this Madden-style lineup-shuffling is made more difficult by the current array of injuries. Johnson's next step onto the field is just as likely to be out of necessity as it is to be by choice. Meanwhile, I remain interested in undrafted rookie tackle Diego Pounds, particularly on the left side, but he was inactive on Thursday in favor of Johnson, setting that hierarchy quite clearly.

Solution: Continue to rely on Mahomes to solve it

The Chiefs' fluctuating offensive line has maintained solid grades as a run-blocking unit from sources like ESPN and Pro Football Focus; pass-protection has been the struggle. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes has been one of the least-sacked quarterbacks in the league thanks to an absurdly good pressure-to-sack ratio that reflects on Mahomes' ability to survive under duress and keep the offense firing. That is, of course, not the ideal way to operate an offense with Super Bowl aspirations and a $500+ million quarterback fresh off of an ACL and LCL recovery, but it's something Mahomes has done throughout his career and has continued to do at a high level this season.

Certainly, the Chiefs' 2027 offseason will be devoted to slowing down this offensive line carousel. For now, Mahomes and the coaching staff have to make the most of who's healthy and available.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.