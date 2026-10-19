Despite being shorthanded, the Kansas City Chiefs found multiple ways to take down the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday and came away with a 22-6 victory that didn't feel as dominant as it truly was at times. The club did see some players go down with injuries in Week 6, although most of them escaped the outing without anything too significant.

The offensive side of the ball, in particular, was already missing talent and dealt with additional adversity throughout the afternoon and into the evening. Speaking to the media after the final whistle, head coach Andy Reid provided his usual injury roundup.

The only injury that forced someone out of the game long-term was to right tackle Jaylon Moore. Reid confirmed it's a concussion for his first-string lineman, also dishing out context for tight end Travis Kelce, wide receiver Jalen Royals and left guard Kingsley Suamataia.

"As far as the injuries go, Jaylon Moore has a concussion," Reid said. "That's the one that probably stands out the most there. Kelce tweaked his ankle there; he continued to play. He might be a little sore tomorrow, but he did a nice job tonight. The rest of that, everybody worked. Royals went to be checked for a concussion, but he was good there. And then Kingsley, he got kicked in the calf, but he should be OK."

The Moore news shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. Kansas City acknowledged via social media that he was in concussion protocol during the game, then downgraded him to out less than an hour later. At the time of his departure, according to Pro Football Focus, he'd played 31 snaps and been credited with a pair of pressures and one quarterback hit.

In Moore's place, Joshua Ezeudu finished out the game. Ezeudu, a former New York Giants draft pick, primarily had experience playing on the left side of the offensive line but held his own given the circumstances. The 27-year-old was acquired via trade prior to August's mandatory roster cutdown deadline.

Kelce, the biggest name who got dinged on Sunday for KC, sustained an ankle injury in the first quarter when his foot bent at an awkward angle on a tackle. He received an initial sideline examination and tape job with his shoe off before coming back into the game, then getting his foot/ankle spatted and finishing the tilt. Kelce split time with fellow tight end Noah Gray; each pass catcher had 53 receiving yards.

Suamataia appeared to be in severe pain and discomfort in the second half of Sunday's win, but he ultimately returned to the contest and finished with PFF's highest preliminary pass block grade for anyone on the roster.

For a team that was down left tackle Josh Simmons (back) and wideout Rashee Rice (hamstring) before kickoff even happened, this is far from the worst case for the Chiefs. Moore's progress in return-to-play protocol will be worth monitoring this week.

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