With 10 games in the books, the Kansas City Chiefs find themselves sitting pretty in the AFC with an 8-2 record. An upcoming tilt against the Buffalo Bills has everyone's attention, but the club should also be thankful for a Week 11 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Plenty of players showed out in front of the home crowd on Sunday, although others struggled a bit. Who deserves a shoutout as the page turns to Week 12's slate?

Let's dive into the good and bad from the Chiefs' Week 11 triumph against Arizona and single out three players whose stock is going up, as well as three who could stand to improve in Week 12 and beyond.

Chiefs Stock Up After Week 11

These players stood out for good reasons in Week 11, potentially setting themselves up for increased roles or sustained excellence.

Rashee Rice

Since leaving Week 4's contest against the Las Vegas Raiders with a hamstring injury, Rashee Rice has quietly been a solid performer and a reliable contributor for the Chiefs' offense. In Weeks 8-10, the former second-round pick posted an 81% catch rate and averaged 8.8 yards per target and 61.3 yards per game.

Those numbers extrapolate out to over 1,000 yards in a full season, so while the pre-injury Rice from 2024 isn't back, this version is just fine.

He then converted on all six of his targets on Sunday, going for 53 yards on just 32 offensive snaps. Ironically, that comes out precisely to the aforementioned 8.8-yard threshold on a per-target basis. Given how willing Kansas City is to spread the love on this side of the ball, it's good for Rice that he's capitalizing and making plays, especially on multiple late downs.

The Chiefs' Week 11 target split:



Travis Kelce 7

Rashee Rice 6

Josh Downs 5

Noah Gray 5

Xavier Worthy 4

Emmett Johnson 4

Cyrus Allen 4



Seven players with 4+ targets. Nobody with more than 7.



Since 1999, that's happened in fewer than 15 of nearly 15,000 team games.



Xavier… pic.twitter.com/EFcypQlNjB — Fantasy Points Data (@FantasyPtsData) November 24, 2026

Hunter Nourzad

The Chiefs have played a grand total of zero games with the starting offensive line they envisioned coming into the season. Most of that is due to the continued absence of left tackle Josh Simmons, but a multitude of other issues have also crept up in recent weeks.

From left guard Kingsley Suamataia's random benchings to right guard Trey Smith entering concussion protocol and right tackle Jaylon Moore's lower-body injury, it's been a wild ride up front for Kansas City. In Week 11, another wrench was thrown into everyone's plans when Hunter Nourzad stepped in for Mike Caliendo in relief of Smith. This time, the move worked out in the team's favor.

Nourzad fared well in the second start of his professional career, looking comfortable as a run blocker and finishing with just one pressure surrendered, per Pro Football Focus. It was a quality outing for the 2024 NFL Draft Day 3 pickup, which could boost the confidence of both him and the coaching staff down the stretch of his third campaign in town.

Given that Nourzad has another year of club control beyond 2026, perhaps he can now truly be counted on to assume the Caliendo role moving forward.

Kristian Fulton

Speaking of potential expectations prior to Week 1, I'm not sure anyone could've guessed exactly what the Chiefs would do with veteran cornerback Kristian Fulton.

Was he relegated to serve merely as organizational depth following an underwhelming first season in KC? Could injuries see him become a critical part of the cornerback rotation? What about being a trade piece for a corner-needy team out there? The real answer, through 10 games, is a bit of everything.

Fulton's workload is down; he logged 60 and 62 snaps in Weeks 8 and 9 compared to 31 and 28 in Weeks 10 and 11. With that said, his output remains quality. The former Los Angeles Chargers standout surrendered a 57.3 passer rating when thrown at against the Cardinals, keeping his season figure mostly still at a new personal record of 43.1.

After ceding 16.9 yards per reception a year ago, Fulton's down to 10.5 in 2026. That's the lowest bar of his time in the NFL dating back to 2020, so whatever role Kansas City trots out for him each week seems to be working.

Cornerback target rate vs catch rate over expected:



JPJ as advertised for the Cowboys pic.twitter.com/TQzc4HtS0y — Sam Hoppen (@SamHoppen) November 17, 2026

Chiefs Stock Down After Week 11

The following players would benefit from rounding back into form in the coming days and weeks.

Drue Tranquill

Just over a month ago, I wrote about how Nick Bolton was the Chiefs highest-paid linebacker but also was outplayed by Drue Tranquill to that point in the season. While the overall sentiment of general contract value remains valid, Bolton's fulfilled the duty of a steady rock in the middle of the Kansas City defense. Tranquill's contributions have fluctuated — Week 11 wasn't great.

In addition to missing a tackle, the 31-year-old 'backer was credited with giving up a reception each time he was targeted. After not yielding a passer rating in the triple digits in his first seven contests, Tranquill's done so in each of his last three. He's being asked to do a ton on that side of the ball and is far from a liability overall, but it'd be good for Kansas City if he found more of a middle ground in the final part of the regular season.

Jalen Royals

At one stage of this campaign, it appeared that 2025 fourth-round pick Jalen Royals was settling into a bit of a groove as a rotational receiver option for KC. From Weeks 4-9, the former Utah State prospect averaged 32.4 offensive snaps and 2.2 targets per game. Since then, he's combined for 43 snaps, good for a per-game ledger of 21.5.

That span's accompanied by just one lonely target in blowout wins over the Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes missed Royals on his only opportunity in Week 11, underscoring the possibility that the sophomore wideout may be the odd man out in the aftermath of the Josh Downs trade.

Jadon Canady

In consecutive contests, rookie defensive back Jadon Canady saw his defensive snap share increase from seven to 11 and 26. This past weekend marked a huge decline all the way down to five, which borders on remarkable considering how many times his No. 22 jersey was caught by the in-game broadcast.

Canady lost to Cardinals wideout Harrison Wallace III on a 25-yard conversion in the second quarter, then got beat by him again on a third-and-5 on the opening drive of the second half. In fairness to the 109th pick in this year's draft, he did log a big-time hit on Devin Duvernay on punt coverage in the final frame. Maybe that's something to build on.

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