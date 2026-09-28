For the third time in as many games to begin the season, the Kansas City Chiefs made their presence felt en route to a victory. Sunday featured more of the same down in Miami Gardens against the Dolphins, resulting in a 24-10 outcome in favor of the visitors.

An average of -0.12 EPA per play and a 32% success rate on offense (via RBSDM) for the Dolphins might make it appear that the Chiefs completely bottled them up in a defense-heavy win, but the Kansas City offense deserves its fair share of the credit as well. It managed 0.18 EPA/play (82nd percentile) and a 54% success rate (93rd), largely thanks to one particular element.

The play-action passing game.

It's something the players are clearly taking notice of through three games. Speaking to the media following Sunday's triumph, quarterback Patrick Mahomes tipped his cap to the combination of scheme and talent, drawn up by head coach Andy Reid and executed by Mahomes and running backs Kenneth Walker III and Emmett Johnson, paying off.

"It’s helping out a ton," Mahomes said. "I think people look at the stats and they see the touchdowns that Kenneth has and Emmett when they're running the ball and the run game that we're doing. I don't think they really understand how the play-action and the movements and stuff like that has really opened up in our offense, and that's a credit to them. That’s a credit to the offensive line firing off the ball — run and pass — something we have to continue to get better at marrying as the year goes on."

Wide receiver Rashee Rice, who finished the game leading the team in targets (nine), receptions (eight) and receiving yards (88), echoed that sentiment.

"Yeah, it's opening up a lot," Rice said. "Just knowing that our run game has a huge impact on the football game in general. Knowing that depending on how we come off the ball, a lot of the times we’re blocking for a running back, and when it's time for our number to be called to make the play downfield when it looks like a run, then we just have to make that play."

On the year, according to TruMedia, Kansas City unleashes play-action 19% of the time. That ranks in the 74th percentile leaguewide. A season ago, their respective marks were 17% and the 61st percentile. Things looked much different, too, as opposing defenses didn't respect the Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt-led rushing attack nearly as much as they now pay attention to Walker (and sometimes Johnson).

In Week 3, specifically, the Chiefs thrived. Via NFL Pro, Mahomes went 11-for-12 on play-action passes and averaged 15.3 yards per attempt. His non-play-action tries went for just 5.3 YPA. It doesn't stop there, as he benefited from using play-action from under center more often than ever in his near-decade-long career.

Patrick Mahomes was 7/7 for 164 yards off under center play action in Week 3 against the Dolphins



The Chiefs used under center play action on 28% of Mahomes' dropbacks vs. MIA. That is the highest rate for Mahomes in any game in his career, per @SumerSports — Shawn Syed (@SyedSchemes) September 27, 2026

During the offseason, many doubted the ability of a 68-year-old Reid to make changes or even remotely reinvent the wheel when it came to how he designed the offense. Despite that, the longtime Chiefs head coach has leaned into the offseason addition of Walker and paired that with a revamped coaching staff to produce a more well-rounded offense.

Tight end Travis Kelce, like his teammates, believes everyone should get a piece of the pie regarding praise. That includes some residual impact brought over when offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy returned to the team.

Now, the pressure is on Kansas City to fine-tune things and find ways to keep improving.

"The play-action game is just a piece of it," Kelce said. "Obviously the running game, getting the offensive line comfortable, getting downhill and really trying to get after the line of scrimmage and moving the line of scrimmage. And then on top of that, just being in sync with 15 back there.

"I think Bieniemy coming from Chicago with even more kind of downhill run game than what we've had in years past, obviously Kenneth Walker and EJ coming in, getting downhill and getting those yards early helps it out a lot. But just being in sync with the offense, knowing the intentions of the play caller, and knowing that coach Reid is going to dial us up at the right time."

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