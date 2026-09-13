Three Matchups That Will Decide Chiefs vs. Broncos in Week 1

Patrick Mahomes returns to the field Monday night for the first time since December, and the Kansas City Chiefs open their season against the reigning AFC West champion Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. The AFC West has been the Chiefs' division every season since 2016, so this one will not be short on animosity.

The storylines are plentiful, but three specific matchups figure to go a long way toward deciding which team walks away with a Week 1 victory. Let’s dig in.

Nik Bonitto vs. Kahlil Benson

The Chiefs can win this game without Josh Simmons. Saying otherwise would be an overstatement. But the circumstances surrounding Kahlil Benson's first career start at left tackle are worth understanding clearly, because the game plan and the game script matter a great deal here.

Bonitto lines up over the left tackle on more than 85 percent of his pass-rushing snaps, at least in 2025. When he knows a pass is coming, that becomes a significant problem for an inexperienced blocker.

If Denver builds a lead and Mahomes is forced into a pass-heavy script, things could get uncomfortable in a hurry on the left side. However, head coach Andy Reid can help with backs and tight ends.

Reid can also commit to the run game early, use the strengths of his offensive line, and let Kenneth Walker and Emmett Johnson go to work. A genuine rushing threat keeps a pass rush honest and takes some of the heat off both Benson and right tackle Jaylon Moore.

Reid and his staff know where this offense is most vulnerable right now. If they play smart and avoid putting Benson on an island in obvious passing situations, they can make this work. If they are not, Bonitto will make them pay.

The middle of the field

This matchup applies to both sides of the ball, and it may be the most telling storyline of the entire game.

On defense, Spagnuolo's unit should have better personnel to limit production through the middle than it did a year ago. Slot corner Chamarri Conner and the linebacker group were consistently gashed there in 2025, leading to chunk plays and broken tackles that extended drives and changed games.

The linebackers are not drastically improved, but the nickel situation should be better, assuming L'Jarius Sneed still has the juice he showed in 2023. If not, Spagnuolo has shown trust in Chris Roland-Wallace in that role throughout camp and the preseason.

Spagnuolo may also deploy Jaden Hicks near the line of scrimmage, functioning essentially as a third linebacker and taking away the kind of underneath throws that hurt the Chiefs repeatedly last season. Teams like the Broncos and the Bills exposed that area all year. Closing that window Monday night would be a significant statement.

On offense, the middle of the field was once one of this offense's greatest strengths. It was where Travis Kelce made his living and where Rashee Rice created some of the most explosive plays of the 2023 season and early 2024, finding soft spots in zones and turning catches into chunk gains.

That dimension was largely absent in 2025. Getting it back starts with Rice finding those soft spots again, which could become a staple of a Chiefs victory, alongside a solid running game. If both units can win the middle of the field on their respective sides of the ball Monday night, the Chiefs will be in good shape.

Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton vs. Mansoor Delane and Nohl Williams

Monday night is the first genuine test for Kansas City's young cornerback tandem, and it is as steep a first test as they could draw. Bo Nix enters the season with a legitimately formidable receiving corps. Courtland Sutton has given the Chiefs trouble for years, and Jaylen Waddle brings a different dimension entirely, with his speed and route-running ability fresh off a standout career in Miami.

Delane and Williams are built for this, though. They are physical, sticky, press-man corners who are sure tacklers in the run game and boasted legitimate ball production at the collegiate level. The Steve Spagnuolo and Dave Merritt scheme has produced many great corners, and these two fit that mold as well as any prospect who has come through here.

The caveat is that they have not earned their stripes in the league yet. One thing to monitor closely is how the officials call the game. Physical corners who press at the line of scrimmage draw flags, and Waddle, in particular, is the kind of route runner who can make a corner look like he is holding.

If Delane and Williams can match Sutton and Waddle's ability without drawing penalties, they have a real chance to set the tone for what could be a special season in the Kansas City secondary.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.