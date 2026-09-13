Kenneth Walker III’s Leadership Is Making an Impact on Chiefs’ RB Room

One of the biggest acquisitions of the offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs was running back Kenneth Walker III. The reigning Super Bowl MVP is set to make his debut in the red and gold tomorrow night against the Broncos.



Walker will lead an otherwise inexperienced backfield consisting of fifth-round rookie Emmett Johnson and second-year tailback Brashard Smith. K.C. is only carrying three running backs on the roster after making the surprising decision to waive Emari Demercado during roster cuts.

While Walker has more NFL experience than his other two backfield mates combined, he has grown a strong bond with his teammates. After entering the NFL with Seattle as a youngster, he is now developing into a veteran presence for his new team.

"We're real close," Walker said yesterday about the running back room's relationship. "Since Day 1, we've made sure we built that foundation and relationship together. If anybody needs anything, we got each other."



Walker is set to take over as Kansas City's lead back following the departures of Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt, giving the Chiefs a much-needed boost in a rushing attack that finished in the NFL's bottom 12 in rushing yards and yards per carry a year ago. He'll receive the bulk of the workload, though Johnson and Smith will get their respective chances, primarily on third downs.

"Obviously, I'm real proud. I love to see those guys shine," Walker later said. "We work at it day in and day out, so being able to see the work pay off, it's good to see. And also, those are my brothers, so anything they do that's good, I love to see that."

Aug 22, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Justin Fields (6) hands off to running back Kenneth Walker III (9) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter during a preseason game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker has played with his fair share of great quarterbacks throughout his five-year NFL career, including Russell Wilson and Super Bowl winner Sam Darnold last season. However, he had the utmost praise for Patrick Mahomes, saying that his attention to detail is unmatched.

"The way he goes about everything. This dude always writing notes when he don't even have to," Walker joked. "Constantly writing notes. I looked at his notes, they’re so neat. I'm like dang, I'm really slacking, bro. The type of person he is, always helping in the community and helping guys around him, that's a great leader and somebody you want to play alongside of."

Walker and the rest of the offense have a tough task at hand in Week 1, facing off against one of the league's best defensive lines in Denver. However, Walker is only worried about his group of guys and putting on a show in his first game as a Chief at Arrowhead Stadium.



"It's going to be good being on this side," Walker said. "I came my rookie year, but it'll be good to see Chiefs Kingdom cheering for me and everybody else on the team. So, I'm excited to be out there. I know it's going to be packed."

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