Rashee Rice Explains Why He and the Chiefs Have to ‘Prove a Point’ in 2026

The past two years have been quite the roller coaster for Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice. Between his suspension at the start of last season, spending a month in jail earlier this year, and an offseason spent rehabbing from arthroscopic knee surgery, Rice has dealt with plenty of self-inflicted adversity since establishing himself as one of Patrick Mahomes' favorite targets.

Rice appeared in eight games during his third season with the Chiefs, reeling in 53 catches for 571 yards and five touchdowns. Those numbers were solid considering the circumstances, but his average depth of target dropped significantly from his first two seasons, and K.C.'s offense as a whole was underwhelming.

Coming off the organization's first losing season in over a decade, Rice is eager to show how much he and the rest of the team have improved this offseason. During his media appearance on Thursday, he spoke about that mindset.



"I'm pretty sure everybody part of this organization feels like we have to prove a point," Rice said. "But we also know that we've put in all the work that we need to show that we're ready for anything."

While Rice didn't record any statistics in the preseason, he has been staying ready throughout the offseason by continuing to build chemistry with Patrick Mahomes. The two continued working together throughout the spring and summer, even when Rice wasn't able to suit up in live games.

"I think the chemistry is great," Rice said about his rapport with his quarterback. "Me and Pat, before I was even running, I was still going out there while he was throwing on the turf and just getting catches in. My rookie year, when I really got going into the offense, we kind of had a natural connection. It's the love of the game of football that we both have."

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rice violated his probation in May and spent a month in jail during the team's offseason program. That obviously wasn't ideal for a player who has already dealt with plenty of negative attention throughout his young career.



Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was blunt about Rice during a press conference last month, describing him as hardheaded and stubborn, albeit in a positive way. Rice made it clear that the two have a strong relationship, though, and that Bieniemy continues to push him to get better every day.

"He's shown me a lot of ways I can get better every day, even if it's something small I haven't noticed," Rice said. "He wants the best out of everybody, not only me, but when a coach is on you at all times, you see that he cares and loves the game, so he makes us love the game as much as he does."

Rice was one of several Chiefs players who had to go through an extensive rehab process this offseason, though his came with the added challenge of doing part of it from a jail cell. He believes he's back to full health and is even in better shape than he was a year ago.



"I think I'm more in shape than I was and more confident in being in the spots that I have to be, as far as being on the same page as Pat," Rice proclaimed. "Because we're both coming off an injury, we're seeing ourself get back to our full potential."

Ultimately, the fourth-year standout is excited about what the Chiefs' offense has in store for 2026. He believes deep threats Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton will help open things up for him and Travis Kelce by opening up soft spots in coverage, and also believes fifth-round rookie Cyrus Allen will make a difference.

The Chiefs need Rice to return to his best form in 2026 as they gamble on an unpredictable wide receiver room. If everything goes according to plan, he should be in line for a 1,000+ yard campaign and maintain his WR1 status.

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