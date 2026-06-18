It's something that's been said countless times before, and it'll likely be uttered again before the start of training camp on July 29.

The Kansas City Chiefs could use some help at the defensive end spot.

That was the case entering the 2026 NFL Draft. Adding Oklahoma's R Mason Thomas is a nice start, but coordinator Steve Spagnuolo would benefit from another worthy piece to add to the pass rush. With Mike Danna and Charles Omenihu having moved on to other organizations, many expected longtime New Orleans Saints star Cameron Jordan to be a suitable addition.

Unfortunately for Kansas City, Jordan is headed back to the Big Easy for his 16th and final season. With Jordan off the market, are there any options left? Joshua Brisco, Seth Keysor and Nate Taylor discussed the defensive end situation on a Tuesday episode of the Only Weird Games podcast on KC Sports Network.

Jadeveon Clowney

For what feels like — and very well may be — half a decade, folks in Chiefs circles have pegged the team as a potential fit for Jadeveon Clowney. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick from 2014 has now played for seven NFL franchises, including a different one in each of his last four campaigns.

Despite that, the 33-year-old still has some left in the tank. He had 8.5 sacks in just 13 games a season ago with the Dallas Cowboys, also recording 12 tackles for loss (his most since 2018, the last time he made the Pro Bowl). He's a well-built edge player and a quality run defender, which are things Spagnuolo likes.

Clowney seems to be the low-hanging fruit for any team needing defensive line help. That group should include the Chiefs, who certainly need depth and might even need a starter if Ashton Gillotte doesn't develop in year No. 2.

Joey Bosa

Another early NFL Draft pick (third in 2016), Joey Bosa has plenty of experience facing the Chiefs. As a member of the Los Angeles Chargers for nearly a decade and a one-time Buffalo Bill in 2025, he's seen K.C. 13 times in the regular season and racked up 21 quarterback hits and 6.5 sacks against them.

Bosa turns 31 just before the start of camp and has quite the injury history. With that said, he's coming off a season that saw Pro Football Focus rank him seventh out of 115 EDGE players in pass rush grade. He's the best field general hunter available right now.

Cost could be an issue here. The Spotrac estimate for Bosa's market value is $13.7 million. It seems unlikely that any team would pony up that sort of contract at this late stage of the offseason calendar, but Kansas City is one of the more cash-strapped clubs in the league.

Kyle Van Noy

Sensing a theme? More proven veterans have nothing to gain by signing right now, so they're waiting until closer to training camp to see what the state of various teams' lines are. The 35-year-old Kyle Van Noy still wants to play, and while he isn't what he used to be, he still has productive snaps left to offer.

Although he has shorter arms and isn't the heaviest player, Van Noy can set a quality edge as a run-stopper and had 15 "stops" a year ago. He's also capable of moonlighting as a de facto outside linebacker, which could intrigue a team like the Chiefs given their lack of security at the SAM spot.

It remains to be seen whether Van Noy will re-sign with the Baltimore Ravens or take his talents elsewhere. This one is a tougher sell than Clowney or Bosa, but it might make a decent deal of sense nonetheless.

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