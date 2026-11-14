What Might Josh Downs’ Workload Look Like in His Chiefs Debut?

After the Chiefs broke out of an offensive slump in last week's drubbing of the Jets, Kansas City made a splash before the trade deadline passed by adding Josh Downs. This move bolstered KC's questionable receiving corps and gave it an elite separator in the slot.

While the underwhelming production from Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy has left plenty to be desired this season, midseason receiver acquisitions historically take a while to become acclimated to the offense. Downs only has a few days of experience within Andy Reid's offensive scheme and likely doesn't know a good chunk of the playbook despite his efforts to get up to speed.



As Kansas City's matchup against the Atlanta Falcons approaches, Downs is set to make his debut in a red and gold uniform tomorrow. His workload may not be as substantial as many people think.

Chiefs Fans Should Temper Expectations for Josh Downs’ Debut

The Chiefs may implement a more pass-heavy game plan than usual due to the absence of running back Kenneth Walker. Even so, that doesn't mean Downs will immediately be thrust into a high-volume role in the passing game.

Rice and Worthy will still account for a large portion of the snap count, and there may be certain packages where Reid isn't comfortable deploying him yet. At 5-foot-9, 171 pounds, Downs isn't exactly the type of receiver built to play every down.



Across nine games in Indianapolis, Downs caught 33 passes for 354 yards and one touchdown. He was catching passes from Daniel Jones in the Colts' anemic passing attack, but he's never been much of a big-play threat. Downs is at his best when he's breaking down opposing defensive backs in man coverage.

The North Carolina product should be heavily featured on third downs and short-route concepts, which is where he excels most. Where he shouldn't be expected to produce much is on longer-developing plays and rushing formations.

Sep 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) arrives prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Between the three receivers the Chiefs have traded for at the deadline (Kadarius Toney, Mecole Hardman, DeAndre Hopkins) in the past half-decade, none of them surpassed two receptions or 30 yards in their first Kansas City game — Hardman being an asterisk since it was his second stint with the franchise. Regardless, Downs could be in for a quiet afternoon if that trend continues.

Since Worthy is active while he battles back from a hamstring injury and Jalen Royals and Cyrus Allen remain in the mix, there's little reason for the Chiefs to keep Downs on the field every play.

After he spends a few weeks with the coaching staff and learns the ins and outs of the offense, Downs will be in line for a larger role. Until then, though, this transition period could take some time for the former Colts standout.

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