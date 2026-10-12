Why Didn't the Chiefs Trade for Marvin Harrison Jr.?

The Kansas City Chiefs need wide receivers.

After Tyquan Thornton suffered a gruesome ankle injury, the Chiefs made a patchwork move, reuniting with Justin Watson. The Chiefs still need wide receivers, both short-term and long.

Many of my pre-draft opinions revolved around my desire for the Chiefs to use one of their premium picks on a pass catcher. They didn't. Much of this summer's training camp hype cycles belonged to fifth-round rookie Cyrus Allen. So far, he's played fewer offensive snaps than defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga.

Looking to the future, there's just as much uncertainty. The Chiefs' No. 1 receiver, Rashee Rice, is in a contract year. Former first-round pick Xavier Worthy is under contract through 2027, but the Chiefs will need to make a decision regarding his fifth-year option after this season. Thornton is under contract for 2027 with a $7.5 million cap hit.

I would make the argument that the Chiefs' biggest need for the rest of the 2026 season and their biggest need for the next several seasons all revolve around the wide receiver position. Why am I rehashing this opinion in mid-October?

Because even I don't think the Chiefs should have beaten the Houston Texans' bid to trade for Marvin Harrison Jr.

Why the Chiefs didn't trade for Marvin Harrison Jr.

To be clear, I was at least somewhat interested in the Chiefs being the "change of scenery" destination for the embattled former No. 4 overall pick, but those delusions were shattered by the reports of what Houston gave up in the deal.

In exchange for Harrison and a 2027 seventh-round pick, the Texans gave up a 2027 second-rounder and a '27 sixth. Essentially, a second-rounder for Harrison and a largely cosmetic late-round pick-swap. Here's the even wilder part: the Texans are 1-4! Right now, that pick would fall at No. 39 overall according to Tankathon. The Texans certainly hope to make a playoff push, but even if they go 8-4 the rest of the way, ending at 9-8 and just outside of the postseason, they'd ultimately be sending a top-50 pick to Arizona in the deal.

From the Cardinals' perspective, that's a worthwhile return. For the 4-0 Chiefs, the apparent only realistic path to Harrison would have included Kansas City's 2027 first-round pick. Even if KC would've gained a mid-round pick from Arizona in this hypothetical, I wouldn't have blamed general manager Brett Veach for hanging up the phone before Arizona finished their pitch.

Should the Chiefs be willing to offer their most precious pick, the 2027 first-rounder, for some wide receivers? Possibly! Do the Philadelphia Eagles want to move DeVonta Smith to jumpstart their rebuild? I'd listen! But for a player in the midst of as disastrous of a season as Harrison? Not even I am receiver-starved enough to make that call.

WR Separation Score vs TPRR 📊



-- Carnell Tate building chemistry with Ward

-- Downs, Doubs, Odunze, Pickens prime targets for positive regression

-- MHJ in a league of his own pic.twitter.com/kDtxG8H22T — JClyde (@JClyyde) October 8, 2026

For further context, Bill Barnwell of ESPN took a longer look at just how bad things have been for Harrison in Arizona.

"He hasn't been getting much separation, hasn't hit high-end speed, and isn't winning on contested catches very often," Barnwell wrote. "He needs to be a different player altogether in Houston."

Brutal, right? ...Well, that was just Barnwell's summary on Twitter! The deep-dive brings some of the stats that underscore the disappointments that have come with Harrison's career so far.

"During his time with the Cardinals, Harrison ranked last in the NFL among all wide receivers (with 50 targets or more over the past three years) in separation, averaging just 2.1 yards of separation when targeted, per NFL Next Gen Stats," Barnwell continued on ESPN.com. "Great receivers—even ones who get plenty of attention from opposing defenses—are typically able to create more space for themselves. The likes of Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson average over 3 yards of separation on their routes. In Arizona, McBride averaged 3.3 yards of separation on his targets during that time, while Wilson was at 2.5 yards."

Barnwell's assessment continues at length, with unflattering statistics couched by a few fair criticisms of the Cardinals' offense throughout the dissection.

There's certainly a chance that Harrison does become "a different player altogether" with the Texans, but looking at the deal from the Chiefs' standpoint, there's no way I would have beaten that price for a receiver who needs to be nearly unrecognizable on his new team.

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