Chiefs Likely Not Playing Annually on Christmas Day
The Kansas City Chiefs had a great time hosting a regular-season game on Christmas Day last season. It was also the first time the National Football League was viewed on Netflix. The Chiefs had a great performance and drew in a great crowd. The NFL showed the Chiefs on Christmas Day over the last few years, but they have not made them a team that will get that spot every season.
The Chiefs are trying to get that changed. If they had been featured over the years, it would make sense to put them on every season. However, the NFL is not likely to follow that request.
"From the fan standpoint, I know the Chiefs are raising their hands supposedly, but that's a lot to ask your fans to come out every year on Christmas," said NFL's Vice President of broadcasting planning Mike North. "Certainly, while you're good and you're winning AFC West titles and fighting for Super Bowls, it's an easy give. If, five years from now, Patrick Mahomes retires and they're not the perennial division champion and in every AFC Championship game, I'm not sure we'd want to be married to a site."
"For a team like the Chiefs to volunteer for Christmas while they're busy winning every otherSuper Bowland their tight end [Travis Kelce] is dating the biggest pop star on the planet [Taylor Swift], then sure, the league office would LOVE for the Chiefs to host on Christmas every year," North said. "Thanks for volunteering. But I'm not sure that's going to become a tradition the way Thanksgiving is. Think about what it took for that tradition: The Lions since the 1930s, the Cowboys since the 60s."
"There have been other teams that have raised their hands to become permanent hosts of things like Black Friday or Christmas, but thus far, we've avoided committing to something like that," North said. "Never say never, let's see what the next few years bring, but I don't think, today, we're going to commit a permanent third host for Thanksgiving, a permanent host for Black Friday or a permanent host for Christmas."
The Chiefs will likely get one of the spots for 2025 if they want it, but in the future, it is unknown if they will be featured on Christmas.
