What Former GM Predicts Will Be Tush Push Decision
The National Football League world has been flipped upside down since the famous "tush push" was brought up at the NFL Owners Meeting awaiting decision. After discussion and votes, the NFL has tabled the decision on the tush push for a later date, giving more time to research possible outcomes.
The play is something the Kansas City Chiefs are all too familiar with as they fell victim to the play on more than one occasion to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. While the play has brought up mixed emotions from players, coaches, and fans, the decision still hangs in the balance.
That being said, several analysts have taken to social media to reveal their opinions on what the league should do. Some have been for the ban as others have been against it. But according to former NFL general manager Mike Mayock, the decision should be obvious.
"Me personally, I don't like the tush push," Mayock said on the Rich Eisen Show. "It has nothing to do with player security. It's really all about, for me, if you can't pull a player, why can you push a player? The rule was started really 20 years ago for different reasons, it morphed into this."
"What I really hate though is that it effects one team, because they do it better than anybody else. What I think is happening here is under the guise of player safety, I think teams are going to try to legislate this out of the game, because it's an Eagles advantage."
Mayock's take is like several others across the media, as the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles have found a move that is one of the hardest plays to stop from a defensive standpoint. Speaking of defense, here is what Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has to say about the play.
"If it's in football, you got to find a way to defend it," Spagnuolo said.
It's as simple as that. While there could be a decision to eliminate the maneuver before the season begins, the Chiefs, from a defensive standpoint, should begin to think up ways to stop the play rather than have the rest of the NFL complain that it is still legal.
