Worthy Notes What He Anticipates Most When Rice Returns
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City wide receiver Xavier Worthy spoke from the podium at team headquarters prior to practice on Wednesday. The Chiefs (3-3) are hosting the Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch and read below:
On the vibe in the locker room with Rashee Rice planning to return:
“Oh yeah, Rashee’s our guy. I mean, like Coach Reid said, the room’s really close. So, I mean, just having him back in the building, it’s just good to have him around.”
On what he thinks Rice will do for the offense:
“It's just another threat. Like he said, everybody eats. I feel like it's just more eyes, more eyes go on somebody else. I mean, everybody, I feel like everybody in this offense can make a play, or go win on one-on-one. So, it's just another explosive guy in the offense.”
On finally fulfilling the vision the Chiefs had of getting the three of them, Worthy, Rice and Hollywood Brown, on the same field:
“Shoot, man, y'all don't know at this point. But I mean, just finally getting to play together, all together. I mean, we talked about it a long time ago, and just finally getting the opportunity. I mean, we're gonna see what it turns out to be.”
On how his shoulder feels since the Week 1 injury:
“All right. I don't even realize the shoulder’s there.”
On playing the Raiders, the rivalry and what he sees from their defense:
“Yeah, I just started watching film on them now. I mean, they're a good unit. They're trying to string wins together, obviously, what we’re trying to do. We just got started. We got a hot hand going. So, I mean, they're a good unit. We just need to go in there and play our game, and don't underestimate the opponent.”
On fighting to get back to .500, and now presented with the opportunity to get over that hump, whether there was ever a doubt they could get here:
“No, there was never worry. I mean, we just needed to go in there and play our brand of football. We never really played a bad game. We just always just kind of had, like Pat (Mahomes) said, we were bad in crucial moments. So, just fixing that, and we’ll be all right.”
On the difference in prepping for a noon kickoff, and his time at University of Texas:
“Well, I played in the Big 12, know what I’m saying? That’s where we shined the brightest.”
On the origin of EGE, everybody gotta eat, and what it means to the receivers:
“Well, Rashee kind of came up with that, so I kind of don't know the origin. I mean, it's nobody selfish. I mean, it's a selfless team. Everybody, everybody's willing to do the dirty work, everybody's willing to do their best and what's best for the team.”
