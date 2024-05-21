NFL Analyst Lists Colts’ Anthony Richardson as Top-10 MVP Candidate
The Indianapolis Colts, led by second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson, are preparing for the 2024 NFL season that sits just under four months away.
Richardson is aiming for a return to the gridiron after missing nearly the entire 2023 season with an AC joint sprain in his right (throwing) shoulder. The fourth-overall pick out of Florida had to cut his rookie campaign short with a surgery that has almost brought him back to 100 percent according to recent reports.
After having to watch his team barely miss the playoffs from the sidelines, Richardson has an opportunity to prove what the Colts are truly capable of. With new weapons such as rookie receiver AD Mitchell, Richardson could put up elite numbers in a full NFL season.
In fact, Around the NFL writer Nick Shook sees Richardson as a top-10 MVP candidate heading into the year. Shook put Richardson at 7th place, ahead of guys like Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, and Jared Goff.
Richardson's abrupt end to his rookie season may have made you forget about him, but I'm gearing up for a big year for the kid, who is playing for the right coach in Shane Steichen and has the chance to team up with rookie receiver Adonai Mitchell for plenty of alley-oops on the haters. Yes, I'm putting my stock in Richardson, Mitchell, and the Colts.- Around the NFL writer Nick Shook
While the team may be unproven still, the potential is undeniably there. Richardson possess the athleticism unseen in any other quarterback in history and could make his presence felt both in the air and on the ground. In his first year, Richardson tallied seven total touchdowns while starting in four games (and only finishing two games).
On top of new weapons, head coach Shane Steichen is able to unlock mobile quarterbacks with top-tier play calling. Steichen loves to run option plays which creates confusing situations for defenses that have to cover Richardson, All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor, and star receiver Michael Pittman Jr.
The excitement continues to build for September 8th when the Colts are set to take on the Houston Texans in the season opener at Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis.
