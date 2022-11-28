Colts, Steelers Announce Inactives Ahead of Monday Night Football

It's nearly time for the Indianapolis Colts to host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday Night Football.

The Colts (4-6-1) have lost seven straight contests in this series dating back to 2011. In fact, interim head coach Jeff Saturday was on the field the last time Indianapolis beat Pittsburgh back in 2008.

As for the product on the field on Monday night, the home team has some troubling injury issues as an illness has been coursing its way through the locker room and cost numerous players practice time over the last two weeks.

It will have its effect on the Colts against the Steelers (3-7) as the teams have now announced their full lists of inactive players ahead of their Week 12 matchup.

The playoff hopes for both teams hang in the balance based on this matchup, as another loss for either side would all but knock them out of realistic postseason contention.

Saturday addressed reporters this weekend and gave a quick glimpse into the team's attitude heading into this matchup.

“Obviously, Monday night, excited about the Steelers coming to town. (I’m) fired up," Saturday said. "We’re going to be in our throwback uniforms. So, excited about that. It’s our Kicking The Stigma game... Excited about all of those things and excited to get to it today.”

