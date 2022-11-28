Skip to main content

Colts, Steelers Announce Inactives Ahead of Monday Night Football

The Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers have announced their inactive players ahead of Monday's matchup.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It's nearly time for the Indianapolis Colts to host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday Night Football.

The Colts (4-6-1) have lost seven straight contests in this series dating back to 2011. In fact, interim head coach Jeff Saturday was on the field the last time Indianapolis beat Pittsburgh back in 2008.

As for the product on the field on Monday night, the home team has some troubling injury issues as an illness has been coursing its way through the locker room and cost numerous players practice time over the last two weeks.

It will have its effect on the Colts against the Steelers (3-7) as the teams have now announced their full lists of inactive players ahead of their Week 12 matchup.

COLTS INACTIVES

Kwity Paye Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders
  • WR Keke Coutee
  • QB Nick Foles
  • IOL Wesley French
  • TE Kylen Granson
  • DE Khalid Kareem
  • DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
  • DE Kwity Paye

The Colts looked like their health was turning a corner for the better ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup with the Steelers, but they then downgraded the injury status of three starters on Sunday afternoon.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin (illness) was re-added to the injury report and entered the game as questionable but is playing. Tight end Kylen Granson (illness) was downgraded from questionable to doubtful and is not inactive. Defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle) went from questionable to out.

Throughout the week, critical players have popped up on the injury report as an illness continues to work its way through the roster. However, as Saturday addressed reporters this weekend, he stated that they were not yet ruling any players out, instead listing Granson, Paye, and starting defensive linemen DeForest Buckner and Yannick Ngakoue as questionable. Buckner and Ngakoue are both active.

With Granson out, rookie tight end Jelani Woods is back just in time from a shoulder injury that kept him out the last couple of weeks. With Paye out and Buckner and Ngakoue banged up, expect to see more of Dayo Odeyingbo, Byron Cowart, and Eric Johnson against Pittsburgh.

Odenigbo and Coutee are a couple of surprise inactive, but we don't yet know enough to say if they're healthy scratches, although they were not on the final injury report. Odenigbo is a key depth piece on the defensive line while Coutee is the team's punt returner.

STEELERS INACTIVES

USATSI_19030408
  • WR Miles Boykin
  • G Kendrick Green
  • CB Josh Jackson
  • QB Mason Rudolph
  • LB Robert Spillane
  • RB Jaylen Warren
  • CB Ahkello Witherspoon

Witherspoon has been out for the last three games (and now a fourth), and the Steelers' other corners have struggled as Pittsburgh ranks dead last in pass defense (272.1 YPG).

With Spillane out, it further weakens the middle of the Steelers' defense, which has already been vulnerable to tight ends. Might Woods and/or Mo Alie-Cox be due for a big performance?

CATCH BEFORE THE GAME

Nov 13, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is brought down by Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and safety Julian Blackmon (32) and during the second half at Allegiant Stadium.

The playoff hopes for both teams hang in the balance based on this matchup, as another loss for either side would all but knock them out of realistic postseason contention.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Saturday addressed reporters this weekend and gave a quick glimpse into the team's attitude heading into this matchup.

“Obviously, Monday night, excited about the Steelers coming to town. (I’m) fired up," Saturday said. "We’re going to be in our throwback uniforms. So, excited about that. It’s our Kicking The Stigma game... Excited about all of those things and excited to get to it today.”

Stay tuned to Horseshoe Huddle after the game for more coverage, as well as the Locked On Colts podcast. Check out the postgame show below!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

Dec 27, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly (78) prepares to snap the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Heinz Field.
Game Day

Colts Can Redirect Embarrassing Streak Against Steelers Monday

By Drake Wally
Matt Ryan vs Eagles Armond Feffer IndyStar USA TODAY NETWORK
Game Day

How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Steelers Monday Night Football

By Jake Arthur
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) draws back to pass Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Matt Ryan's Highs, Kenny Pickett's Lows Key to Colts' Victory

By Andrew Moore
Oct 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is sacked by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) and Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Titans won 24 to 17.
News

Colts Downgrade 3 Players Ahead of Monday Night Football

By Jake Arthur
Nov 13, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is brought down by Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and safety Julian Blackmon (32) and during the second half at Allegiant Stadium.
News

Colts, Steelers Injury Report: None Out, 4 Starters Questionable

By Jake Arthur
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Why Colts’ Offensive Line Must Improve

By Drake Wally
Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) and Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (54) work to bring down Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Colts, Steelers Injury Report: Team in Rough Shape Ahead of MNF

By Jake Arthur
Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney McLeod Jr. (26) and Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) celebrate a defensive stop Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Film

Bobby Okereke is KEY to Colts' Pass Defense: Film Room

By Zach Hicks