Colts, Steelers Announce Inactives Ahead of Monday Night Football
It's nearly time for the Indianapolis Colts to host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday Night Football.
The Colts (4-6-1) have lost seven straight contests in this series dating back to 2011. In fact, interim head coach Jeff Saturday was on the field the last time Indianapolis beat Pittsburgh back in 2008.
As for the product on the field on Monday night, the home team has some troubling injury issues as an illness has been coursing its way through the locker room and cost numerous players practice time over the last two weeks.
It will have its effect on the Colts against the Steelers (3-7) as the teams have now announced their full lists of inactive players ahead of their Week 12 matchup.
COLTS INACTIVES
- WR Keke Coutee
- QB Nick Foles
- IOL Wesley French
- TE Kylen Granson
- DE Khalid Kareem
- DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
- DE Kwity Paye
The Colts looked like their health was turning a corner for the better ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup with the Steelers, but they then downgraded the injury status of three starters on Sunday afternoon.
Linebacker Zaire Franklin (illness) was re-added to the injury report and entered the game as questionable but is playing. Tight end Kylen Granson (illness) was downgraded from questionable to doubtful and is not inactive. Defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle) went from questionable to out.
Throughout the week, critical players have popped up on the injury report as an illness continues to work its way through the roster. However, as Saturday addressed reporters this weekend, he stated that they were not yet ruling any players out, instead listing Granson, Paye, and starting defensive linemen DeForest Buckner and Yannick Ngakoue as questionable. Buckner and Ngakoue are both active.
With Granson out, rookie tight end Jelani Woods is back just in time from a shoulder injury that kept him out the last couple of weeks. With Paye out and Buckner and Ngakoue banged up, expect to see more of Dayo Odeyingbo, Byron Cowart, and Eric Johnson against Pittsburgh.
Odenigbo and Coutee are a couple of surprise inactive, but we don't yet know enough to say if they're healthy scratches, although they were not on the final injury report. Odenigbo is a key depth piece on the defensive line while Coutee is the team's punt returner.
STEELERS INACTIVES
- WR Miles Boykin
- G Kendrick Green
- CB Josh Jackson
- QB Mason Rudolph
- LB Robert Spillane
- RB Jaylen Warren
- CB Ahkello Witherspoon
Witherspoon has been out for the last three games (and now a fourth), and the Steelers' other corners have struggled as Pittsburgh ranks dead last in pass defense (272.1 YPG).
With Spillane out, it further weakens the middle of the Steelers' defense, which has already been vulnerable to tight ends. Might Woods and/or Mo Alie-Cox be due for a big performance?
CATCH BEFORE THE GAME
The playoff hopes for both teams hang in the balance based on this matchup, as another loss for either side would all but knock them out of realistic postseason contention.
Saturday addressed reporters this weekend and gave a quick glimpse into the team's attitude heading into this matchup.
“Obviously, Monday night, excited about the Steelers coming to town. (I’m) fired up," Saturday said. "We’re going to be in our throwback uniforms. So, excited about that. It’s our Kicking The Stigma game... Excited about all of those things and excited to get to it today.”
