30 Days of Colts Fits: SAF Dean Clark, Fresno State
The 2025 NFL Draft is officially a month away. In order to help you all along until draft day, I decided to start a daily prospect spotlight series to talk about some players that the Indianapolis Colts could target next month.
The players mentioned in this series will be players that I have either heard that the team is really high on or are players that just make way too much sense for the team based on fit/past draft history.
The next player up on this countdown to draft day is Fresno State safety Dean Clark.
Background
Clark is a former three-star recruit who began his college career at Kent State. He established himself as a core special teamer and reserve player in his first two seasons before emerging as a starter in 2021. His 2021 campaign was a massive breakout for him, as he totaled 109 tackles, 28 stops, and three pass breakups. His 2022 season got cut short due to injury, and he ended up transferring to Fresno State to finish up his career.
Clark enjoyed a successful two-year stint with the Bulldogs, racking up 142 total tackles, 32 stops, seven pass breakups, and four interceptions combined in his time with the program. He was quite versatile these past two years as well, seeing time at deep safety, box safety, and nickel corner across his 1,600 defensive snaps with Fresno State.
Clark participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl this offseason, impressing scouts as one of the better players in attendance this year.
Size/Testing
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 208 pounds
Arm Length: 31.28 inches
Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.49 seconds / 10-Yard Split: 1.57 seconds / Bench Press: 19 reps / Vertical Jump: 41.0 inches / Broad Jump: 132 inches / 3-Cone Drill: 7.12 seconds / Short Shuttle: 4.13 seconds
Standout Traits on Film
Clark is an under-the-radar name in this draft who will likely be drafted much higher than most mocks have him at the moment. He is an older prospect, but he has a ton of experience under his belt. He's played special teams in his career, and he is one of the premier athletes in the draft. Add in his history as a team captain at two schools, and that's a player who most teams will look for in the round four or round five range.
His film has some really fun flashes as well, especially in the pass game as a center-field safety. He is comfortable in his angles and has the explosiveness to cover ground in a hurry. In a class with very few safeties capable of manning the deep part of the field, Clark is an intriguing player.
The Colts selected a similar player to Clark a few years back in Daniel Scott. Chris Ballard was obscenely high on Scott each of the past two seasons, but Scott suffered major injuries prior to each season of play. With Scott's injury history, the Colts could grab a similar player in Clark and start the process all over again.
Colts' Interest
The Colts are in the market for a day-three safety in this draft, and, luckily, this class has quite a few athletic older players that the team is bound to be interested in. Clark is a guy that they met with at the Shrine Bowl, and they like him as a reserve free safety that can play special teams on day one.
Clark would be a sneaky day-three add for the Colts, but with his testing, it wouldn't shock me to see Ballard interested come draft night.
