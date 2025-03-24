30 Days of Colts Fits: LB Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina
The 2025 NFL Draft is officially a month away. In order to help you all along until draft day, I decided to start a daily prospect spotlight series to talk about some players that the Indianapolis Colts could target next month.
The players mentioned in this series will be players that I have either heard that the team is really high on or are players that just make way too much sense for the team based on fit/past draft history.
The next player up on this countdown to draft day is South Carolina linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr.
Background
Knight was a productive high school quarterback who committed to Georgia Tech. He immediately transitioned to linebacker upon arrival in college and amassed 18 tackles and a forced fumble as a reserve player/special teamer. He spent two more seasons at Georgia Tech as a reserve player before transferring to Charlotte in order to see more playing time on defense.
Knight enjoyed a breakout campaign in his lone season with Charlotte, totaling 96 tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, and three interceptions. He earned First Team All-AAC honors for his stellar campaign. He transferred to South Carolina for his final season of play, continuing his ascending play with the Gamecocks.
Knight tallied 82 tackles, 8.0 tackles for a loss, 2.0 sacks, and an interception this past season with South Carolina. He was one of the more decorated players on the team following the season, earning the Joe Morrison MVP Defense award. He also was named Honorable Mention All-SEC and named Most Outstanding Senior for South Carolina this past season.
Knight was invited to the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl this offseason, showcasing his impressive size and speed for NFL scouts in attendance.
Size/Testing
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 235 pounds
Arm Length: 32.65 inches
Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.58 seconds / 10-Yard Split: 1.58 / Bench: 22 reps / Vertical Jump: 31.5 inches / Broad Jump: 118 inches / Short-Shuttle: 4.25 seconds / 3-Cone Drill: 7.12 seconds
Standout Traits on Film
Knight is a linebacker in this class that looks like he's ready for the NFL game. With a massive build, long arms, and an explosive first step, Knight possesses the athleticism and the size to be a day one impact player on either special teams or base defensive looks as a rookie.
His best attribute is simply his tenacity and speed in run defense. He pursues ball carriers at 100 miles per hour and his closing speed is unreal for his size. He tracks down players effortlessly in the open field and delivers massive hits when he lines up his target. He isn't afraid to be physical either and he can take on blocks at the point of attack and stack and shed with ease.
Knight is far from a perfect prospect, especially considering the concerns with his age, but he is a fun player on film. His strongest film is in run defense and as a pursuit man, but his pass coverage is a bit underrated as well. He's not among the elite in this class in terms of coverage, but he can operate well in hook zones and he reads mesh concepts well with good body placement.
Overall, Knight is a natural leader that has had to grind his way up to where he is and he plays with a physical edge that the Colts' defense lacked last season. He may not be the super plus coverage backer that the Colts need alongside Zaire Franklin, but he would be a fantastic consolation prize in the late day two/early day three range.
Colts' Interest
The Colts were on hand to watch Knight's pro day recently and they met with him at the Reese's Senior Bowl, so there is some interest in the older linebacker prospect. I firmly believe that the Colts will be interested in Jihaad Campbell (Alabama) and Carson Schwesinger (UCLA) in the early rounds, but if they elect to wait on linebacker, then Knight be the next guy up.
Knight's physicality, his leadership, and his athletic upside are well worth a look in this upcoming draft. The Colts are bound to be interested in this talented player come draft night.
