30 Days of Colts Fits: EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo, UCLA
The 2025 NFL Draft is officially a month away. In order to help you all along until draft day, I decided to start a daily prospect spotlight series to talk about some players that the Indianapolis Colts could target next month.
The players mentioned in this series will be players that I have either heard that the team is really high on or are players that just make way too much sense for the team based on fit/past draft history.
The next player up on this countdown to draft day is UCLA edge rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo.
Background
Oladejo is a former three-star recruit who initially chose to attend California out of high school. He began his career as an off-ball linebacker, seeing action in nine games with Cal as a true freshman in 2021. He jumped up to a starting role in 2022, finishing his sophomore season with 91 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, one sack, one interception, and three pass breakups. He entered the transfer portal following his breakout season.
Oladejo landed with UCLA as a three-star transfer, beginning his two-year stint with the program as an off-ball linebacker. He primarily served as a reserve player in year one, racking up 54 tackles, three tackles for a loss, and an interception on the season. He made the move to edge rusher in his final season, which earned him an everyday starting position.
Oladejo thrived as an edge rusher for the Bruins, logging career-highs in tackles for a loss (14.5) and sacks (4.5) in his final year of play. He earned the Kenny Clark Award for being the team's most outstanding defensive lineman for his play as a senior. He was invited to the Reese's Senior Bowl this offseason, where he showcased his athletic ability and his tenacity for scouts in attendance.
Oladejo majored in African American studies in college. His parents, along with two of siblings, were born in Nigeria, although he was born in California.
Size/Testing
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 259 pounds
Arm Length: 33.375 inches
Testing Numbers: Bench: 20 Reps / Vertical Jump: 36.5 inches / Broad Jump: 120 inches
Standout Traits on Film
Oladejo is an explosive pass rusher who has sky-high potential in this draft class. He only spent one year playing off of the edge, and in that one season, he showcased an impressive blend of length and finesse that can be built upon going forward. His best football appears to be ahead of him; he just needs the proper time and development to become what he can be at the next level.
The most intriguing aspect of his game is his upside as a run defender. He's a sturdy, well-built player with long arms and a willingness to do the dirty work. If he continues to add some strength to his frame, there's no reason why he can't become a stout run defender at the next level within a year or two. The pass rushing will be a longer work in progress, but his ability as a run defender could make him a contributor sooner rather than later.
The other key selling point in Oladejo's game is his versatility. He spent three seasons playing off-ball linebacker, and he even dropped into coverage a good bit when he made the switch down to defensive end. It's not his strongest attribute, but Oladejo has the potential to wear multiple hats for a defense and add more wrinkles to whichever team he ends up with.
For instance, Lou Anarumo likes to switch to odd fronts by dropping an off-ball linebacker down to play off of the edge. Veteran Germaine Pratt racked up over 100 edge rushing snaps in each of the last few years as a result. With a player like Oladejo in the mix, the Colts could start with him as the SAM linebacker and rotate him down to playing edge in those fronts, making the defensive line even stronger as a result.
Colts' Interest
The Colts shockingly selected a UCLA pass rusher in last draft who didn't fit any of their previous criteria for the position. This year, there's a UCLA pass rusher that checks off just about every single box they look for off of the edge. What's stopping the team from double-dipping from the same school to build their pass-rushing room?
Anarumo was in attendance at Oladejo's pro day, and the team values players who can play multiple roles on defense. The Colts may not be in the market for an edge rusher early in this draft, but a player like Oladejo could change their minds.
