30 Days of Colts Fits: TE Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse
The 2025 NFL Draft is officially under a month away. In order to help you all along until draft day, I decided to start a daily prospect spotlight series to talk about some players that the Indianapolis Colts could target next month.
The players mentioned in this series will be players that I have either heard that the team is really high on or are players that just make way too much sense for the team based on fit/past draft history.
The next player up on this countdown to draft day is Syracuse tight end Oronde Gadsden II.
Background
Gadsden is a former three-star recruit who committed to Syracuse out of high school. He initially entered school as a wide receiver, appearing in eight games and hauling in his first two receptions of his career. He made the switch to tight end prior to his sophomore season, and the move paid immediate dividends for him. He caught 61 passes for 969 yards and six touchdowns in 2022, earning First-Team All-ACC honors as a result.
Gadsden missed a majority of the 2023 season due to injury, but he returned stronger than ever in 2024. He nearly matched his sophomore year totals as a redshirt junior, hauling in 73 receptions for 934 yards and seven touchdowns on the season. He earned First-Team All-ACC honors and Third-Team All-America honors as a result of his strong play.
Gadsden leaves Syracuse as the all-time record holder for receptions and for receiving yards by a tight end in school history. He participated in the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl this offseason, showcasing his receiving chops for all in attendance.
Gadsden is the son of former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Oronde Gadsden.
Size/Testing
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 243 pounds
Arm Length: 33.38 inches
Testing Numbers: Forty Yard Dash: 4.65 seconds / 10-Yard Split: 1.62 seconds / Bench Press: 19 reps / Vertical Jump: 34.0 inches / Broad Jump: 114 inches
Standout Traits on Film
Gadsden is a fantastic athlete at the tight end position who operates like a big receiver. He is a smooth route runner with quiet hands and excellent footwork. He understands the nuances of route running better than most in this class, and he provides day one upside as a pass catcher to whichever team selects him in this class.
His college production is no joke, hitting nearly 1,000 yards receiving twice in a major conference. He was a massive part of the Syracuse offense in his three years at tight end, and he can easily bring that type of receiving impact to the NFL. He will be an immediate red-zone threat at the next level, with an added bonus as an occasional vertical option over the middle of the field.
Gadsden is an interesting fit in the Colts' offense. The Colts like to live in 11 personnel, and Gadsden simply doesn't have the blocking chops to survive as the starting tight end in that type of system. He could still serve as a rotational player on passing downs, but he wouldn't be the every-down starter if the Colts stick to their usual trends.
If the Colts switch to a more run-centric, 12-personnel set offense, then Gadsden could be a fun weapon for the team as a starter. Mo Alie-Cox could serve as more of the in-line blocker, while Gadsden could focus on the receiving side of the position in this scenario. Regardless of how the Colts' offense looks in 2025, Gadsden does have some utility in either system.
Colts' Interest
The Colts have shown some interest in Gadsden this offseason, meeting with him at the Shrine Bowl early in the year. The Colts are in a tricky spot with tight end this offseason, as they need to acquire one of the top three talents in the draft to fully satisfy the need. If the disaster scenario happens and they somehow miss out on all three guys, then they have to pivot to a player like Gadsden.
Gadsden may not be the ideal scenario for the Colts this offseason, but he is a whole lot better than rolling out what the tight end room currently has. He has legit pass catching upside, which could be a massive boost to whichever quarterback the Colts are starting next season.
