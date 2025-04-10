30 Days of Colts Fits: IDL CJ West, Indiana
The 2025 NFL Draft is officially under a month away. In order to help you all along until draft day, I decided to start a daily prospect spotlight series to talk about some players that the Indianapolis Colts could target next month.
The players mentioned in this series will be players that I have either heard that the team is really high on or are players that just make way too much sense for the team based on fit/past draft history.
The next player up on this countdown to draft day is Indiana defensive tackle CJ West.
Background
West is a former three star recruit that began his career at Kent State. He began his career as a reserve player in 2020 but quickly emerged as a starter as a true sophomore in 2021. He played in 666 total snaps as a sophomore, totaling five sacks, 41 total tackles, and 17 stops. He continued his steady play for the remaining two years he spent at Kent State, slowly increasing his production as a run defender over time. He transferred to Indiana following his graduation at Kent State.
West emerged as a top defensive player in his lone season with Indiana. In just 420 defensive snaps played, West totaled 36 tackles, 22 stops, 24 pressures, and one sack on the year. His 88.1 run defense grade and his 11.4% run stop percentage this past season both rank in the top 10 among draft eligible defensive tackles in this draft class (according to Pro Football Focus).
West attended the East-West Shrine Bowl this offseason, standing out as one of the best players in attendance.
Size/Testing
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 316 pounds
Arm Length: 31.5 inches
Testing Numbers: Forty Time: 4.95 seconds / 10-Yard Split: 1.73 seconds / Bench Press: 28 reps / Vertical Jump: 33.0 inches
Standout Traits on Film
West is a fantastic athlete that flashes some outstanding ability as a pass rusher. He wasn't consistent with it in college, but he possesses strong hands and high-end flexibility to develop as a pass rusher at the next level. The traits are certainly there for him to put it all together, he just needs to continue refining what has already worked for him.
The real standout in his game, at the moment, is his ability in run defense. West excelled as a gap-shooter in Indiana's diverse defensive front, and he even made some plays reading and reacting to what was happening in front of him. He can step in and immediately produce as a run defender in the league, espeically for teams that want to game their defensive fronts a bit.
The Colts have been searching for a Grover Stewart backup for half a decade at this point. With Stewart now sitting at 31 years old, the Colts need to find an eventual successor to the dominant defensive tackle. A player like West could be a worthy investment, as his blend of size and run defense prowess makes sense to sit behind Stewart for the next few seasons.
The Colts' backup defensive tackles have played a ton of snaps in recent years, so adding a player like West almost seems like a must in this class. He could spell the veteran defensive tackles in front of him as a rookie and provide some much needed juice in his limited snaps early in his career.
Colts' Interest
I haven't heard the Colts connected to West too much during this draft process, but he fills a pressing need on the roster. At the current moment, Neville Gallimore is set to be the backup nose tackle for the Colts in 2025. Gallimore is an adequate rotational piece, but he is certainly not a nose tackle in the NFL. A player like West can free Gallimore up to play a role that better fits his style of play.
In a draft class with so many intriguing run stuffing defensive tackles, the Colts need to make it their mission to come away with at least one. The team needs depth on the interior, and a player like CJ West can provide an extra spark off of the bench.
