30 Days of Colts Fits: EDGE Seth Coleman, Illinois
The 2025 NFL Draft is officially under a month away. In order to help you all along until draft day, I decided to start a daily prospect spotlight series to talk about some players that the Indianapolis Colts could target next month.
The players mentioned in this series will be players that I have either heard that the team is really high on or are players that just make way too much sense for the team based on fit/past draft history.
The next player up on this countdown to draft day is Illinois edge defender Seth Coleman.
Background
Coleman is a former three-star recruit who chose to attend Illinois out of high school. He redshirted during his first season back in 2019 but immediately saw starting snaps in 2020. He started four games for the team, totaling 3.5 tackles for a loss and 13 tackles. He made three more starts the following season and remained as one of the team's better rotational players, notching 22 tackles, 3.0 tackles for a loss, and 2.0 sacks on the season.
Coleman emerged as a full-time starter in 2022 as a hybrid outside linebacker. He broke onto the scene with this new role, totaling 45 tackles, 5.0 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, and six pass deflections, as well as earning Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors. He was named Honorable Mention All-Big Ten the following season as well, coming away with a career-high 9.0 tackles for a loss and 6.0 sacks. He took a step back in production this past season, but he was named a team captain and was one of the biggest leaders in the Illinois' locker room.
Coleman participated in the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl this offseason.
Size/Testing
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 248 pounds
Arm Length: 34.0 inches
Testing Numbers: Forty Time: 4.68 seconds / 10-Yard Split: 1.62 seconds / Bench Press: 20 reps / Vertical Jump: 36.5 inches / Broad Jump: 123 inches / Short-Shuttle: 4.59 seconds / 3-Cone: 7.56 seconds
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Standout Traits on Film
Coleman is a lengthy edge rusher who wore so many hats for the Illinois defense the past few seasons. He primarily served as a defensive end and outside linebacker, but he logged a few hundred coverage snaps over the years and broke up a few passes as well. A multiple defensive coordinator like Lou Anarumo could have a lot of fun with a player with Coleman's background.
Coleman also has some serious juice as a pass rusher. He is an explosive player with flashes of excellence as a speed rusher. He never quite put it all together at the college level, but a high-level defensive line coach could certainly work with his traits and carve out a role for him.
Coleman has similar measurables to Isaiah Land, a defensive end that the Colts have been working with the past few seasons. If the Colts want to add another similar project to the rotation, Coleman certainly fits the mold that they prefer.
With his speed and his explosion, Coleman could even make for a good special teams player out of the gate as well. He is a smart and versatile playmaker that could make the team out of the gate with a strong training camp.
Colts' Interest
Coleman is a player who the Colts have shown a ton of interest toward this draft process. They met with him at his pro day and even had him in town for the local pro day as well. The Colts typically like to draft/sign a player or two from that event, so Coleman has a good shot to be a late-round target for the team.
A player like Coleman may not be a massive boost to the roster in 2025, but he is an interesting project to watch out for late in the draft.
OTHER ENTRIES
Recommended Articles
The 2025 Indy Draft Guide is officially released! 225+ in-depth scouting reports, plus how each player fits the Indianapolis Colts.