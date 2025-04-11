Horseshoe Huddle

30 Days of Colts Fits: EDGE Seth Coleman, Illinois

30 days and 30 players the Indianapolis Colts may draft. Next up is Illinois defensive end Seth Coleman.

Zach Hicks

Sep 16, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) cannot make a catch near the end zone against Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Seth Coleman (49) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Sep 16, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) cannot make a catch near the end zone against Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Seth Coleman (49) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
The 2025 NFL Draft is officially under a month away. In order to help you all along until draft day, I decided to start a daily prospect spotlight series to talk about some players that the Indianapolis Colts could target next month.

The players mentioned in this series will be players that I have either heard that the team is really high on or are players that just make way too much sense for the team based on fit/past draft history.

The next player up on this countdown to draft day is Illinois edge defender Seth Coleman.

Background

Sep 14, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Seth Coleman (9) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Coleman is a former three-star recruit who chose to attend Illinois out of high school. He redshirted during his first season back in 2019 but immediately saw starting snaps in 2020. He started four games for the team, totaling 3.5 tackles for a loss and 13 tackles. He made three more starts the following season and remained as one of the team's better rotational players, notching 22 tackles, 3.0 tackles for a loss, and 2.0 sacks on the season.

Coleman emerged as a full-time starter in 2022 as a hybrid outside linebacker. He broke onto the scene with this new role, totaling 45 tackles, 5.0 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, and six pass deflections, as well as earning Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors. He was named Honorable Mention All-Big Ten the following season as well, coming away with a career-high 9.0 tackles for a loss and 6.0 sacks. He took a step back in production this past season, but he was named a team captain and was one of the biggest leaders in the Illinois' locker room.

Coleman participated in the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl this offseason.

Size/Testing

Jul 23, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini outside linebacker Seth Coleman speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 248 pounds

Arm Length: 34.0 inches

Testing Numbers: Forty Time: 4.68 seconds / 10-Yard Split: 1.62 seconds / Bench Press: 20 reps / Vertical Jump: 36.5 inches / Broad Jump: 123 inches / Short-Shuttle: 4.59 seconds / 3-Cone: 7.56 seconds

Standout Traits on Film

Nov 18, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Seth Coleman (49) reacts against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Coleman is a lengthy edge rusher who wore so many hats for the Illinois defense the past few seasons. He primarily served as a defensive end and outside linebacker, but he logged a few hundred coverage snaps over the years and broke up a few passes as well. A multiple defensive coordinator like Lou Anarumo could have a lot of fun with a player with Coleman's background.

Coleman also has some serious juice as a pass rusher. He is an explosive player with flashes of excellence as a speed rusher. He never quite put it all together at the college level, but a high-level defensive line coach could certainly work with his traits and carve out a role for him.

Coleman has similar measurables to Isaiah Land, a defensive end that the Colts have been working with the past few seasons. If the Colts want to add another similar project to the rotation, Coleman certainly fits the mold that they prefer.

With his speed and his explosion, Coleman could even make for a good special teams player out of the gate as well. He is a smart and versatile playmaker that could make the team out of the gate with a strong training camp.

Colts' Interest

Aug 29, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Eastern Illinois Panthers offensive lineman Matthew Allen (68) and Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Seth Coleman (9) vie for a loose ball during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Coleman is a player who the Colts have shown a ton of interest toward this draft process. They met with him at his pro day and even had him in town for the local pro day as well. The Colts typically like to draft/sign a player or two from that event, so Coleman has a good shot to be a late-round target for the team.

A player like Coleman may not be a massive boost to the roster in 2025, but he is an interesting project to watch out for late in the draft.

