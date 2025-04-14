30 Days of Colts Fits: SAF Andrew Mukuba, Texas
The 2025 NFL Draft is officially under a month away. In order to help you all along until draft day, I decided to start a daily prospect spotlight series to talk about some players that the Indianapolis Colts could target next month.
The players mentioned in this series will be players that I have either heard that the team is really high on or are players that just make way too much sense for the team based on fit/past draft history.
The next player up on this countdown to draft day is Texas safety Andrew Mukuba.
Background
Mukuba is a former four-star recruit who chose to attend Clemson out of high school. He put together a productive three-year stint with the Tigers, including a breakout true freshman campaign that saw him earn Freshman All-America honors. He left Clemson with 149 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, 20 pass breakups, and an interception across 31 starts. He transferred back home to Texas for his fourth and final year of college in 2024.
At Texas, Mukuba enjoyed his best career season. He hit new single-season career highs in total tackles (69), tackles for a loss (4.0), and interceptions (five). He earned Third-Team All-SEC honors for his dominant play as a senior. Mukuba was invited to participate in the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl but had to pull out due to Texas' season running late into the playoffs.
Mukuba was born in Zimbabwe as his parents were refugees from the Republic of Congo. He, along with his family, moved to the United State in 2011 when they were granted asylum.
Size/Testing
Height: 5'11"
Weight: 186 pounds
Arm Length: 30 inches
Testing Numbers: Forty Yard Dash: 4.45 seconds / 10-Yard Split: 1.53 seconds / Short-Shuttle: 4.45 seconds / 3-Cone: 7.15 seconds
Standout Traits on Film
Mukuba is arguably the most enjoyable player to watch on film in this draft class. He may lack the size and the elite athleticism that makes a player go high in the draft, but he has outstanding instincts, elite ball skills, and a physical edge to his game that is hard to find in safeties. He is the complete package at the position, as long as you are willing to overlook how small he is.
Mukuba was one of the best defenders in the nation last season, anchoring the Texas' defense with big hits and timely interceptions. His closing speed and his ability to locate the ball is fantastic, and he rarely lets offensive players off the hook if the ball arrives late in his zone. He is a true force defender that specializes at taking the ball away and imposing his will on opponents.
Chris Ballard typically covets traits across the board, opting for players with elite size and speed regardless of position. Safety is one of the few spots that he has been a bit lenient over the years, selecting a player like Julian Blackmon (a smaller safety that didn't test due to injury) in the third round back in 2020. Mukuba is a player who is cut from a similar cloth as Blackmon.
If the Colts are looking for an ideal third safety that can wear multiple hats on a defense, a player like Mukuba could be the perfect fit. He can serve as a rotation nickel/safety with the upside to one day start in the event that Nick Cross leaves in free agency. He also has immense value as a dime defender due to his ball skills and instincts in zone.
Colts' Interest
The Colts haven't been linked to Mukuba much throughout this draft process, other than a combine meeting, but the team does have an affinity for Texas players. The Colts selected Adonai Mitchell last draft season, and Shane Steichen is close with Texas coach Steve Sarkisian. The Colts could go back to that Texas connection and take Mukuba this offseason.
Mukuba would be a day-one impact player for the defense, even if he is more of a reserve player in year one. His ability to play all over the defense and make plays in dime personnel would be a fascinating fit in Lou Anarumo's defense.
