5 Colts On Roster Bubble Who Stood Out vs. Packers
The Indianapolis Colts fell to the Green Bay Packers in questionable fashion on Saturday. In an ugly preseason showing marred by officials looking for more screen time with a disastrous final call to decide the game, the Colts did have some roster hopefuls put on a show in preseason game two.
While many of the players on this list are unlikely to make the 53-man roster out of camp, I'd argue that each player made an outstanding case to at least be on the practice squad after cutdowns. These five players not only showed out against the Packers, but have been making plays throughout much of the offseason.
Chris Lammons, Cornerback
Lammons has been with the Colts organization in some capacity since 2023. He bounced between practice squad and roster player in each of the last two seasons, so he was a logical choice to come back and fill an offseason spot as injuries began to mount in the cornerback room. With four players above him on the roster ruled out of this game due to injury, Lammons got his chance to shine as a starter against the Packers.
Simply put, Lammons looked like a man amongst boys on Saturday. He finished the day with three pass breakups, four tackles, and a sack in a little over a half of play. With Justin Walley going down for the season due to an ACL injury, the Colts have a wide-open spot on the roster for a backup nickel cornerback. Lammons put his best foot forward this weekend, and the job should be his to lose going into the final week of the preseason.
Tim Smith, Defensive Tackle
The Colts have struggled to find a reserve nose tackle behind Grover Stewart for most of the Chris Ballard tenure. The team decided to throw a handful of players at the problem this offseason, drafting Smith in round six, bringing back Eric Johnson, and signing veteran Josh Tupou. Smith seems to have finally pulled away with an excellent showing on Saturday.
Smith finished the game with two tackles, a quarterback hit, and a forced fumble against the Packers. His forced fumble was the line turnover of the afternoon, and it was a standout play from the young player. After crossing the face of the center on the run play, Smith spun around and attacked the ball carrier from behind with a massive punch out. Austin Ajiake recovered it, giving the Colts an easy three points on the ensuing offensive drive.
Durell Nchami, Defensive End
Nchami has made a name for himself in recent weeks. Among all the defensive ends at the bottom of the roster, he appears to be flashing the most as a pure pass rusher. He has logged sacks in practices, and he has been a standout performer in both preseason games with his blend of length and athleticism. He finished yesterday's game with a tackle and an impressive quarterback hit.
Nchami's quarterback hit was a thing of beauty, as he dipped under the block from second-round pick Anthony Belton for a near-sack in the third quarter.
Luke Tenuta, Offensive Tackle
The worst moment from yesterday's game came when third-year tackle Blake Freeland went down with a gruesome leg injury. Given the severity of the situation, it appears as though Freeland's season may be done, which paves the way for a player like Tenuta to make the team. Tenuta has been with the Colts before, and the team clearly likes his potential as a swing tackle down the line.
Tenuta filled in fairly well for Freeland in his absence and actually made several key blocks in the second half of the game. The Colts tend to keep four offensive tackles on their 53-man rosters, so Tenuta basically rose from practice squad hopeful to near roster lock during Saturday's game.
Coleman Owen, Wide Receiver
Owen is almost certainly not going to make the Colts' 53-man roster, but he has impressed me this preseason. He hauled in four receptions for 46 yards on Saturday and has flashed as a return man on multiple occasions. He appears to be cut from a similar cloth as Josh Downs and Anthony Gould, so it wouldn't hurt to keep a player like that around on the practice squad for insurance.
Owen came into camp as a long shot to make the roster, but now he appears to be a practice-squad-caliber player worth keeping around.