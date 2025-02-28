5 Safeties to Watch for the Colts at the NFL Combine

Nick Emmanwori is a safety with infinite upside.



He‘s an ATHLETE at 6’3, 227lbs and posted 4 picks, 3 PBUs, and 0 TDs allowed in 2024 to go with 73 tackles.



He’s capable of playing in the nickel, box, and single/double high. Unicorn alignment.



I have a 1st round grade on him.