5 Safeties to Watch for the Colts at the NFL Combine
The Indianapolis Colts have a very clear need at safety this offseason. Veteran starter Julian Blackmon is set to become a free agent, and it seems very unlikely that he will be back with the team. General manager Chris Ballard isn't known to target safeties in free agency, but he does like to spend draft capital at the position.
Starting strong safety Nick Cross could use a running mate in this draft and luckily, for both him and for the Colts, this draft is loaded up with athletic safeties. Here are five players the Colts should be keeping an eye on at the combine this week.
Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
Emmanwori is arguably the most athletic safety in the entire draft. Standing in at an imposing 6'3", 227 pounds, he possesses the perfect blend of size, speed, and physicality. He may not be the perfect fit alongside Cross -- both players are better suited around the line of scrimmage -- but it is tantalizing to imagine the Colts with one of the more athletic safety duos in football.
Emmanwori has drawn comparisons this draft season to players like Derwin James and Kyle Hamilton. He can be a true tight-end eraser who can also line up in the slot and get some snaps over the top as a free safety. The Colts would have to get creative to make it work with him and Cross, but defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is the exact type of guy who could make magic with this athletic duo.
Malaki Starks, Georgia
Starks is the belle of the ball for Colts fans this draft season. He is essentially the best of both worlds when it comes to safety play. He can line up deep and be a true center fielder while also bringing consistency as a tackler around the line of scrimmage. Starks is a near lock to go in round one this draft season, and the Colts should absolutely consider taking him at pick number 14.
The most impressive aspect of Starks' game is the fact that he has been playing high-level football in the SEC since he was 18 years old. It is atypical to come in and start so young in the toughest conference in college football, but Starks made the transition look easy. His playmaking did take a step back this past year, but there is too much good in his body of work to ignore.
Jonas Sanker, Virginia
Sanker is another player who may not be the perfect fit next to Cross, but he is a weapon on defense. With the current state that the Colts are in with the secondary, they simply need to find playmakers who can fit in long-term. Sanker is a guy who can wear multiple hats for a defense, and his speed and physicality would be a welcomed addition to the team.
Sanker showcased a nose for the football the past two seasons with the Cavaliers, finishing with over 200 tackles and three forced fumbles combined over that span. He is a true gamer who showcases his versatility on every play, and he would be a fantastic addition wherever the Colts envision him playing in the secondary.
Alijah Clark, Syracuse
Clark is another player who can wear so many hats for an NFL defense. Syracuse featured one of the more diverse defenses in college football last season, drastically shifting their personnel and coverage from snap to snap. Clark was a major beneficiary of that, getting meaningful snaps at every position from dime linebacker to slot corner to single high safety.
As a result, Clark is one of the more versatile players in this draft. He is far from perfect on film, but he is a smart player that can be utilized in multiple roles. With the Colts needing more than just a starting free safety, they could also use a backup safety as well, a player like Clark could immediately step in and fill so many roles in Anarumo's defense.
Malachi Moore, Alabama
NFL scouts should always scout the player and not the helmet, but Alabama defensive backs might be the lone exception to that rule. Their defenders just seem so pro-ready with how they prepare and how they are used at the college level. Moore is an interesting case because he has experience in Nick Saban's two-high system as well as Alabama's recent foray into single-high coverages.
As a result, Moore is one of the more developed and versatile safeties in this draft class. He's smart, he's a big hitter, and he's ready to make an impact in the NFL on day one. As long as he tests well this week, he should firmly be on the Colts' radar come draft day.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.