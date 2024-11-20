Colts' Anthony Richardson Garnering Love for Bounce Back
The Indianapolis Colts are still riding high from a much-needed victory over the New York Jets in week 11. While the win is already in the rearview mirror given the 9-1 Detroit Lions are facing Indy at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, it's still worth appreciating the offensive play calling of Shane Steichen and the performance of second-year field general, Anthony Richardson. Kay Adams recently dove into detail on her program The Up & Adams Show, discussing how impressive this showing was.
Adams mentioned the importance of Richardson's ability to put up this type of display in the fourth quarter when Indianapolis needed plays the most.
"I was impressed. Especially with what he was able to do with the game on the line."- Kay Adams | The Up & Adams Show
Richardson looked efficient in the fourth, completing 8/10 passes (80% rate) for 129 yards and 2 all-purpose touchdowns (1 passing and rushing). Indianapolis desperately had to get to the endzone with under one minute left and down 27-22, and Richardson answered the call, punching in the go-ahead points.
Adams shifted to how the move from Steichen to bench Richardson was just. Seeing how Richardson completely shifted his approach to the game as a professional quarterback and then helped catapult the Colts' offense to the win column, it's hard to disagree that it wasn't the perfect decision given the situation.
"It might have been the best possible move for his development, honestly. He wasn't playing well. More importantly, he wasn't playing his way out of the slump."- Kay Adams | The Up & Adams Show
As Adams pointed out, Richardson looked rough throwing the football before his benching hovering around 44% completion, good for worst in the league. However, his overall game was arguably his best, hitting 20/30 passes (66.7% completion) for 272 yards, 1 score through the air, and no interceptions. The youngster scored 2 more touchdowns on the ground on 10 carries for 32 rushing yards (3.2 average). Richardson did cough up 2 fumbles (1 lost), so there will likely be an emphasis on taking care of the ball ahead of week 12.
Adams praised Steichen for making the hard choice to bench a quarterback the organization wanted to be the starter the entire season. However, life in the NFL for a young QB may warrant a lesson now and then, and it seems to have worked for Richardson.
"I don't think it's a coincidence that he came out of it with the career game of his life. This is on Steichen, what a good decision by Steichen."- Kay Adams | The Up & Adams Show
Richardson can be happy with his game against the Jets but must turn his focus to the Lions who are coming off a 52-6 drumming of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Indianapolis wants to stay within striking distance of Jared Goff and the NFC's best, so Richardson will likely need to stay mistake-free to have a realistic chance at the upset. We'll see what happens as the Colts prepare for the Lions this week in practice.
