Bold Move Predicted for Colts (Again) by Top NFL Draft Expert

The idea that the Indianapolis Colts could move up in the NFL Draft is a popular one among the top-draft experts.

The Indianapolis Colts have been listed as a top-trade up candidate in the NFL Draft since the beginning of December. When Bleacher Report made the statement, the Colts had the No. 14 pick.

Indianapolis proceeded to lose the next-five games in a row to close out the season, and they currently sit in the No. 4 position... and are still a trade-up candidate.

There are draft experts who get more air-time than The Athletic's Dane Brugler, but there are few who put in more work. Brugler's two-round mock has the Colts trading up to the No. 1 spot to select Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young.

Unlike the Pro Football Focus mock draft last week, Brugler includes possible compensation to the Chicago Bears to move to the No. 1 pick.

Brugler has the Colts sending this year's No. 1 (4 overall) and No. 2 (35 overall) and next-year's first-round pick to the Bears to take Young.

This trade makes sense for both sides. The Colts have a clear need at quarterback, with an owner and general manager who are motivated to get it right. Colts GM Chris Ballard, who was previously a scout in Chicago, is very familiar with Bears GM Ryan Poles — the two worked together for four years in the Chiefs’ front office. This would mark the third time over the last 25 years that the Colts held the No. 1 pick. It worked out well the other two times: Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck.



Bryce Young is a complete outlier from a size perspective and would be somewhat off-type for Ballard, but Young’s instincts, vision and accuracy as a passer are the traits worth betting on at the position. It won’t be a driving reason behind a trade up, but sniping Young ahead of division foe Houston would be an added benefit. -- Dane Brugler, The Athletic

At No. 1, the Colts would have their choice of quarterbacks, and the early consensus is the top guys will be Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, and Kentucky's Will Levis.

Brugler has Levis going to the Texans with the second-overall pick, while Stroud is snagged by the Panthers at No. 5, after they trade up with the Seahawks.

After a merry-go-round at the quarterback position, the Colts look like they'll make a heavy investment to get their guy in the draft. Is two-first round picks and a second too much?

Not if they get the right guy.