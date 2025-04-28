Chris Ballard Makes Statement on Colts' Linebacker Situation
The 2025 NFL draft came to a close on Saturday evening with the Indianapolis Colts drafting just one linebacker throughout the event.
Hunter Wohler, the team's seventh-round draft pick out of Wisconsin, was announced as a linebacker despite playing safety throughout his collegiate career. Wohler has the athletic prowess needed to play linebacker at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, but the Colts will likely hand the starting job to a more familiar option.
After starting linebacker E.J. Speed left for the AFC South rival Houston Texans in free agency, Colts fans began questioning who on the roster would take over the WILL role next to Zaire Franklin. Most signs pointed to Jaylon Carlies, the team's fifth-round pick from 2024.
Indianapolis chose not to address the position with a top-tier pick, reflecting their trust in Carlies. Ballard spoke to the media, saying the team "will be OK" in that area despite not drafting a starting-caliber player.
"We drafted JC (Jaylon Carlies) a year ago, who we really like," Ballard said. "We thought when he played last year, it was really good. We’ve got some other guys on the roster that we really like. We think we will be OK in that area. You’ve got to understand that Lou (Anarumo), it’s a little different than we’ve done in the past where we had a MIKE, WILL and a SAM. Now we are just playing with a MIKE and a WILL. So, not as many guys are as needed as in the past.”
What's interesting is Carlies is another safety-turned-linebacker. At Missouri, Carlies played as a defensive back from his sophomore year until his senior year. Ballard saw his 6-foot-3 frame and moved him to linebacker, where he appeared in 10 games in his rookie season.
Carlies tallied 36 total tackles, one sack, and a 70 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in his first professional season. He underwent shoulder surgery to repair an injury this offseason, but should be back to full strength by training camp.
In 2025, new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo will have full control. His system plays differently, where the secondary has more impact than the linebackers. Ballard told reporters that defensive backs will have to reinforce the MIKE and WILL linebackers often.
“That’s correct. That’s correct," Ballard said when asked if the secondary will reinforce. "And we’ll play some dime coverage. We took Hunter (Wohler) in the seventh who reminds me a lot of Daniel Sorensen, who we had in Kansas City who was a really good player for us. We think he’s going to be able to play multiple roles.”
Sorensen was signed by Ballard as an undrafted free agent while he was with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2014. He's gone on to have an impactful career, starting 41 games and hauling in 14 interceptions through a decade of NFL play.
If Wohler pans out, the Colts may have struck gold late in the draft. Considering the lack of linebacker depth, Wohler will probably see occasional playing time in his rookie season.