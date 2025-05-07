Colts: 1 Big Question for Each Position Group
The Indianapolis Colts' offseason program is in full swing. The team reconvened two weeks ago, and now the rookies join the group this weekend as minicamp commences.
This is a huge upcoming season for the Colts and what seems like a last chance, make-or-break campaign for several important pieces, from the front office, the sidelines, to the field.
However, there is still upside to this team after an aggressive offseason. With their focus getting further underway, here is one big question for each position group ahead of the 2025 season.
QUARTERBACK
Sorry, this one's obvious: Does Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones win the starting job?
Really, this is the biggest question surrounding the whole team. Whether the season ends poorly or with a playoff exit, it's likely going to be tied to the quarterback position. In his third season, will Richardson maintain the starting role and show true growth, earning the confidence to be the team's leader again in 2026? More importantly, will he stay healthy? Or, will it be Jones earning the starting role? Does he become "the next Sam Darnold" or just a new version of Gardner Minshew with better wheels?
RUNNING BACK
Lots of talent by land and air, but who protects the quarterback?
Jonathan Taylor is still a bona fide star running back, but isn't always the most reliable pass-catcher. Khalil Herbert and rookie DJ Giddens aren't the runners that Taylor is, but both could be considered better receivers. None of the three is revered for their ability to protect the quarterback. Giddens dealt with a wrist injury last year that hampered his abilities in that department, so does he show improvement and become the team's third-down back?
WIDE RECEIVER
Does AD Mitchell take a step forward?
The Colts invested a second-round pick in Mitchell last year, and he was one of the least effective receivers in the entire NFL. Fortunately, the Colts didn't have to rely on him, as Alec Pierce had a breakout year, leading the league in yards per reception. This year, the Colts have a healthy Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Pierce, which is a quality trio. However, if Mitchell can become an asset rather than a hindrance, it could help add another explosive element to the passing game. He has the potential to be the most dangerous receiver on the Colts, so there is still plenty of patience as long as he is putting in the work.
TIGHT END
Is there too much pressure on Tyler Warren as a rookie?
The talk all offseason was about the Colts adding a tight end, likely in the draft, and it hopefully being Warren in the first round. The dream came true as they selected Warren with the 14th pick, but that's the only real addition they made to the group this offseason. In fact, the Colts had the second-fewest yards among tight ends in 2024 and lost their leading receiver, Kylen Granson, in free agency. Getting Warren was always going to be the best move for the position, but is adding him, re-signing Mo Alie-Cox, and relying on Drew Ogletree and Will Mallory to keep getting better enough for the position? It feels like there's a ton being put on the rookie's back despite him playing one of the positions that's most difficult to acclimate to from college to the pros.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Have the Colts added enough to the line this offseason?
Colts general manager Chris Ballard believes in building the team's roster through the trenches. He's added some key pieces through the draft in recent years, picking Bernhard Raimann, Tanor Bortolini, Matt Goncalves, and Blake Freeland since 2022. However, starters Ryan Kelly and Will Fries left this offseason in free agency, and right tackle Braden Smith may be entering his final season in Indianapolis. Bortolini and Goncalves are logical choices to replace Kelly and Fries, but Jalen Travis is the only new offensive lineman they added this offseason, and that was in the fourth round. Key backups right now are Travis, Freeland, Danny Pinter, Dalton Tucker, and Atonio Mafi. Is that enough?
DEFENSIVE LINE
With Laiatu Latu leading the way, does the line rebound to 2023 form?
In 2023, the Colts set an Indianapolis era record with 51 sacks, which was near the top of the NFL. In 2024, they dropped to 36 sacks, which was near the bottom of the NFL. Injuries did play a role, but the team was also atrocious against the run at times in 2024, allowing three games with 200-plus rushing yards and another with 188. In 2025, the Colts are getting Samson Ebukam back from an Achilles injury that kept him out all of 2024, but he'll also be 30 years old. The Colts drafted end JT Tuimoloau in the second round and are banking on a big jump forward from second-year pass rusher Latu. The Colts also attempted to upgrade their interior depth with Neville Gallimore and Tim Smith to replace Taven Bryan and Raekwon Davis. Add DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis onto all of this, and the Colts line could feasibly rebound in 2025 in their first season under new coordinator Lou Anarumo.
LINEBACKER
Do the Colts have enough outside Zaire Franklin?
I like the idea of Jaylon Carlies being the starting WILL, I really do, but the Colts are relying on a former fifth-round pick in his second year, who missed seven games as a rookie due to injury. The Colts saw E.J. Speed and Grant Stuard depart in free agency, who accounted for 1,239 defensive snaps, and replaced them with seventh-round pick Hunter Wohler, who was primarily a safety in college and likely factors more into special teams with the Colts. The Colts have downplayed the need at linebacker because they'll rarely be in three-linebacker sets under Anarumo, but this does feel like a neglected position.
CORNERBACK
Who does Justin Walley get kicked off the island?
The Colts already had a pretty loaded corner group, including Charvarius Ward, Kenny Moore II, Jaylon Jones, JuJu Brents, and Samuel Womack III, and then they drafted Walley in the third round. The Colts signed free-agent cornerback Corey Ballentine for his special teams prowess this offseason, so he may be safe. Ward, Moore, and Jones are all essentially locks for the roster. If Walley performs well enough in training camp, he could knock either of Brents and/or Womack off the roster, and nab Jones' starting spot. Cornerback is easily the position where the Colts have created the most competition.
SAFETY
What's the plan if something happens to Camryn Bynum or Nick Cross?
The only safeties on the roster behind starters Bynum and Cross are Rodney Thomas II, Daniel Scott, and Marcel Dabo. Thomas started for much of his first two years but was benched late in his second year. Scott has spent his first two years on Injured Reserve, never even making it to training camp before falling injured. Dabo has spent two years on the practice squad as a member of the International Player Pathway. Wohler could feasibly factor into the group as well, but that doesn't appear to be the plan for him. Injuries happen in the NFL. If something happens to Bynum or Cross, are you comfortable with the backup options?
SPECIAL TEAMS
Will moving on from Matt Gay be worth it?
The Colts signed Matt Gay to the most lucrative free-agent kicker contract in NFL history during the 2023 offseason but released him recently with two years left. They cited their confidence in second-year player Spencer Shrader, although Gay also became unreliable from 50-plus yards, connecting on just 3-of-9 (33.3%) from deep last year. Considering how often head coach Shane Steichen goes for it on fourth down inside opponents' territory, the Colts' kicker has to be accurate from 50 and beyond. Along with Shrader, the Colts also brought in undrafted rookie Maddux Trujillo to compete for the kicker position.