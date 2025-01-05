Colts 2025 Opponents Revealed
The Indianapolis Colts approach their regular season finale against their AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium. While there is one more game to handle at hand, Fox 59's Mike Chappell revealed the 2025 opponents for Indianapolis.
Per the usual for AFC South battles, Indy will play the Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, and Jaguars twice each, one home and another away for six total games. However, there are some interesting matchups ahead for the 2025 campaign that Indy doesn't typically see, which always brings allure to watch the competition.
For the NFC conference, Indianapolis will see the Arizona Cardinals (home), San Francisco 49ers (home), Atlanta Falcons (home), Seattle Seahawks (away), and Los Angeles Rams (away).
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
As for the Colts' AFC foes (minus divisional), they'll face the Denver Broncos (home), Las Vegas Raiders (home), Miami Dolphins (home), Kansas City Chiefs (away), Los Angeles Chargers (away), and Pittsburgh Steelers (away). Overall, the Colts' 2025 opponent list looks like a tough schedule that can bring the best out of the players when on the field.
It's too early to look into these future matchups with so much ahead in the offseason for Indy's franchise. Shane Steichen and Anthony Richardson will likely return as the head coach/quarterback combination, but other front office members, coaches, and players' futures hang in the balance.
We'll see what happens in the Colts' final chance to show the fans they are ready to fight for a victory at home. While playoffs are no longer a matter of fact, the Colts can't afford to continue spiraling out of control with an abysmal showing on their home turf against another awful squad. Expect this team to play with a fire that didn't exist against the New York Giants one week ago.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.