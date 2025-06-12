3 Colts Projected to Have Stellar 2025 Season
The Indianapolis Colts have new talents added through free agency and the NFL draft, but also possess players familiar with the roster from before the 2025 season. With plenty hanging in the air for the future of the team this year, younger names will need to step up and make leaps in the right direction.
Three players standing out are center Tanor Bortolini, defensive end Laiatu Latu, and linebacker Jaylon Carlies. Per Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker, these three make the NFL All-Breakout team.
Starting with Bortolini, the former fourth-rounder and Wisconsin Badger made an impression during his rookie campaign, filling in for former Colts legend Ryan Kelly. While Kelly rehabbed injuries, Bortolini made five starts and played well given his inexperience at the pro level.
Bortolini didn't allow a single sack in 211 pass blocking snaps and looked like a youngster who might be able to be the successor to Kelly, and now that time has come.
Next is Latu, who was the first defender taken in the 2024 NFL draft at the 15th overall spot. Immediately, the expectations were high for the former UCLA Bruin after he dominated in college. However, Latu was trusted with more than he was expected to handle after Samson Ebukam went down for the year with an Achilles injury.
Latu still played solid, contributing 4.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, and 38 QB pressures. Expect Latu to rise further in his sophomore season, as he'll be expected to make a jump and become a prominent contributor to Lou Anarumo's defense.
Lastly is Carlies, who had experience in college as a safety but transitioned into the linebacker role well. Carlies only saw 10 games of action but emerged as the top coverage linebacker for Indy's defense. The former Missouri Tiger grabbed 36 tackles, a pass deflection, and a sack.
The best part of Carlie's game is his coverage ability, and while he saw just 86 coverage snaps, he made the most of them by efficiently sticking with the opposition. Per PFF, Carlies logged an impressive 83.1 coverage grade, good enough for fourth out of 189 eligible linebackers. Carlies will be trusted as a starter and must continue this type of play to elevate the stop troops.
Bortolini, Latu, and Carlies must showcase big-time consistency for Indianapolis to have a shot at winning the AFC South and acquiring a playoff spot. This trio will be one to keep an eye on during training camp and when the NFL season starts and meaningful games are played.
