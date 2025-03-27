30 Days of Colts Fits: S Jonas Sanker, Virginia
The 2025 NFL Draft is officially a month away. In order to help you all along until draft day, I decided to start a daily prospect spotlight series to talk about some players that the Indianapolis Colts could target next month.
The players mentioned in this series will be players that I have either heard that the team is really high on or are players that just make way too much sense for the team based on fit/past draft history.
The next player up on this countdown to draft day is Virginia safety Jonas Sanker.
Background
Sanker is a former three star recruit that chose to attend Virginia out of high school. He actually played quarterback in high school before fully committing to safety at the college level. He immediately earned a role as a special teamer and reserve safety as a true freshman in 2021 before stepping in as a starter in the 2022 season.
Sanker had a solid 2022 campaign in his first year as a starter, racking up 63 tackles and an interception in nine starts. He followed that up with an even better junior season, leading the team with 11 pass breakups and notching his first 100 tackle season. He finished up his career as more of a box safety for the team, hitting a new career high in tackles for a loss (8.5) and sacks (2.0). He also had 98 total tackles in his final season of play.
Sanker leaves Virginia as a two-time First Team All-ACC performer. He was also well respected in the Virginia locker room in his final season, earning the team's H.E.A.R.T Award and being named the team's Defensive MVP for his strong final season of play.
He participated in the Reese's Senior Bowl this offseason and, by all accounts, had a strong week in front of NFL personnel.
Size/Testing
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 206 pounds
Arm Length: 32.25 inches
Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.48 seconds / 10-Yard Split: 1.51 / Bench: 12 Reps / Vertical Jump: 36.5 inches / Broad Jump: 128 inches
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Standout Traits on Film
Sanker is a big, athletic safety with long arms that excels at running the alley from his deep positioning. He may be more of a box safety than a deep saftey, but he does offer some versatility as a nickel defender that can thrive around the line of scrimmage.
Sanker's best attribute is his consistency as a tackler. If he makes contact with a ball carrier, he is bringing that player down. His long arms and upper body strength ensure that he finishes plays more often than not. Combine those traits with his downhill explosion and aggressiveness, and Sanker is a weapon in the run game/taking away the short passing game.
Sanker would be an ideal fit for the Colts in this draft as a third safety from day one. He is a fantastic special teamer (multiple blocked kicks in his career) and he has experience playing in three safety sets at every safety position. On the rare occasions that the Colts want to roll out three safety looks under Lou Anarumo, Sanker would excel in any role assigned to him.
Sanker's upside is certainly that of a full time starter in the NFL, but he could fill so many roles in the Colts' defense. He could thrive as a third safety, a special teams ace, and even as a backup nickel if the situation calls for it. A player like that has immense value in today's NFL. Plus, Sanker is just fun to watch fly around on film.
Colts' Interest
Sanker might be the first player I've listed in this series, so far, that I haven't heard linked to the Colts at this point in the draft season. The team could still love him, but his inclusion in this series is more based around my own thoughts on how he fits, and completes, what the Colts have been trying to do with their safety room.
Sanker can wear multiple hats on the Colts' defense and he would be an intriguing rotational piece for Lou Anarumo's secondary. He feels like a phenomenal target in the round 3-4 range in this draft class.
OTHER ENTRIES
Recommended Articles
The 2025 Indy Draft Guide is officially available for pre-orders! 225+ in-depth scouting reports plus how each player fits the Indianapolis Colts.