30 Days of Colts Fits: TE Mason Taylor, LSU
The 2025 NFL Draft is officially a month away. In order to help you all along until draft day, I decided to start a daily prospect spotlight series to talk about some players that the Indianapolis Colts could target next month.
The players mentioned in this series will be players that I have either heard that the team is really high on or are players that just make way too much sense for the team based on fit/past draft history.
The next player up on this countdown to draft day is LSU tight end Mason Taylor.
Background
Taylor comes from an NFL rich family, with his father being former Defensive Player of the Year Jason Taylor and his uncle being multiple time Pro Bowler Zach Thomas. Taylor is a former three star recruit that played his high school ball at St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida. He chose to attend LSU after starting for a state championship team his final year in high school.
Taylor immediately earned a role with the Tigers as a true freshman, starting the final 13 games of the 2022 season. He finished his age 18 season with 38 receptions for 414 yards and three touchdowns, earning Freshman All-SEC honors as a result. His production continued in the final two years of his collegiate career, as he racked up 894 yards receiving and three touchdowns combined over his final two years. He earned Third Team All-SEC honors in 2024 as a result of his strong play.
Taylor was invited to play in the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl this offseason. He was named as a massive riser following the event, with multiple outlets touting him as the best tight end in attendance. One final note on Taylor is that he doesn't turn 21 until May of this year, making him one of the younger prospects in this draft class.
Size/Testing
Height: 6'5"
Weight: 251 pounds
Arm Length: 32.25 inches
Testing Numbers: N/A
Standout Traits on Film
Mason Taylor is a young, smooth-moving tight end in this draft class. His peaks on film come as a pass catcher, where he is proficient with using his hands to create separation as a route runner and is fairly refined for the position with his footwork. He utilizes stair-stepping and other route running techniques to create easy separation on in-breaking routes over the middle of the field.
Taylor isn't a burner in the open field, but he dominates in the short to intermediate range as a pass catcher. His smooth route running reminds me a lot of Hunter Henry back when he was a draft prospect. Both players are fantastic mid range specialists with the ability to be a high-end second or third option in the passing game depending on personnel.
Considering Shane Steichen's history with Hunter Henry in Los Angeles, this comparison should especially appeal to him.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
One of the major knocks on Taylor's game this cycle has been his ability as a blocker but, personally, I think his current level is perfectly fine for the NFL game. There is still room to grow for him, but he's only 20 years old and has yet to step foot in an NFL strength and conditioning program. Once he adds more strength and simply gets older, he should be a plus blocker at the next level.
Taylor has the eyes, the balance, and technique to be a solid blocking tight end in the NFL. There isn't anything on film that gives me concern when it comes to his potential in this regard.
Colts' Interest
Mason Taylor is exactly what the Colts need this offseason. He is a smooth, pass catching tight end that is a good enough run blocker that the Colts can play 11 personnel more often than not. The added bonus is that he likely wouldn't cost a first round pick unlike the other top tight end prospects in this class, opening up the Colts for another impact defender high in the draft.
From everything I've heard this offseason, the Colts are very high on Taylor in this draft. I don't know if they are high enough to bypass taking Tyler Warren in round one, but they are certainly high enough on him to target him in round two. If the Colts don't select a tight end in round one, expect Taylor to be a player they go all out for once day two starts.
OTHER ENTRIES
Recommended Articles
The 2025 Indy Draft Guide is officially available for pre-orders! 225+ in-depth scouting reports plus how each player fits the Indianapolis Colts.