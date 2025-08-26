Colts Slash Roster with Numerous Moves By Deadline
The Indianapolis Colts announced numerous roster moves on Tuesday afternoon.
The Indianapolis Colts have completed their roster cuts to get from 91 players to 53 by Tuesday's 4:00 p.m. E.T. deadline.
The team announced the moves of nearly 40 players, getting the roster within the proper boundaries.
INJURED RESERVE
- LB Jaylon Carlies (designated to return)
WAIVED
- LB Austin Ajiake
- WR Ajou Ajou
- QB Jason Bean
- RB Ulysses Bentley IV
- CB JuJu Brents
- LB Jake Chaney
- DT Devonta Davis
- LB Solomon DeShields
- OT Marshall Foerner
- IOL Wesley French
- DE Marcus Haynes
- CB Alex Johnson
- OT Marcellus Johnson
- WR Tyler Kahmann
- DE Isaiah Land
- DE Desmond Little
- TE Maximilian Mang
- CB B.J. Mayes
- DE Durell Nchami
- RB Nate Noel
- WR Coleman Owen
- WR Landon Parker
- OL Josh Sills
- WR Blayne Taylor
- DB Ladarius Tennison
- LB Joseph Vaughn
- IOL Mose Vavao
- S Trey Washington
- CB Samuel Womack III
- TE Jelani Woods
- RB Nay'Quan Wright
RELEASED
- RB Khalil Herbert
- CB Chris Lammons
- TE Sean McKeon
- CB Duke Shelley
- WR Laquon Treadwell
- DT Josh Tupou
WAIVED-INJURED
- K Maddux Trujillo (if he clears waivers, he'll revert to IR)
The Colts will now likely shift focus toward finding free agents and waived players from other teams that suit their needs.
The Colts will also be forming a 16-man practice squad in the coming days, which will likely consistent mostly of their own players that they waived and released.
