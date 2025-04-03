Hicks: Colts 2025 7-Round Mock Draft Post-Free Agency
The 2025 NFL Draft is less than a month away as free agency has come and gone and teams are beginning to finalize their big boards.
The Indianapolis Colts were major players in free agency, landing both Camryn Bynum and Charvarius Ward in the legal tampering period of the offseason. Despite the massive moves, the team does have a few holes to fill in the draft. Right guard is a position of need now with Will Fries in Minnesota, and the team could certainly use more help at both linebacker and tight end.
With free agency mostly in the books, here is where I'm leaning with the draft given everything I've heard in the past few months.
TRADE: The Indianapolis Colts trade pick 14 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for pick 19, pick 84, and a future 6th-round selection.
The Buccaneers come flying up for linebacker Jihaad Campbell in this scenario, and the Colts ultimately take the deal to move back rather than selecting the talented young defender. This may sting for Colts' fans, but the team is looking for more of a day-one impact player than a 20-year-old linebacker coming off of a labrum injury can provide.
Round 1, Pick 19: Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama
This pick would be a massive shock to a majority of Colts' fans, especially to those who keep an eye on the type of athletes that Chris Ballard typically covets. Booker would be among the worst athletes that Ballard has ever selected and easily the highest he has ever taken first. While all of that does work against the Colts taking him here at pick 19, Ballard has gone against the grain in the past.
Just last season, Ballard drafted defensive end Laiatu Latu, a shorter-armed pass rusher with middling explosiveness. The pick was insanely out of character for him, but he made the selection banking on Latu's production in college. The same principle applies here, as Booker is an outlier but he's an outlier who was simply dominant at Alabama the last three seasons.
The other aspect of this pick that is undersold is how important Tony Sparano Jr. is in the process. Sparano drove the selections of Matt Goncalves and Tanor Bortolini based on their Combine interviews, and I've heard from multiple people that offensive line coaches around the league are enamored with Booker's instincts and intellect. If Sparano is all-in on Booker, then the Colts will be too. He has earned that much leeway with his past work on Bernhard Raimann, Fries, and the two aforementioned young players.
TRADE: The Indianapolis Colts send pick 45 and pick 117 to the Chicago Bears for pick 39
The Colts are wheeling and dealing in this draft thus far. Bolstered by their extra draft capital gained in the round one trade back, the Colts decide to come up for their tight end of the future in round two. They jump the New Orleans Saints in this scenario and block their attempt to draft the local star tight end.
Round 2, Pick 39: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
The Colts missed out on taking Tyler Warren in round one (he went seventh overall to the New York Jets in this scenario), so they opted to move back and take a high-floor offensive lineman. With how the position group currently looks on the roster, the Colts still need to add a quality player at the position. The last top guy that the team absolutely loves is Taylor.
Taylor had moderate production at LSU, but the major selling point in his game is what he can become down the road. At just 20 years old, Taylor has shown the ability to fluidly run routes, create after the catch, and has even shown some decent flashes as a blocker. He's more of a projection than Warren or Colston Loveland, but he's still a rock-solid prospect with high upside. My personal comp for him is Hunter Henry, a player that Shane Steichen knows all too well.
Round 3, Pick 80: Ty Hamilton, IDL, Ohio State
The Colts have quite a few options in the third round in this mock draft scenario, especially with the need at tight end taken care of. I was half tempted to look at running back in this slot, but the Colts desperately need some help on the interior defensive line. Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner aren't getting any younger, and the team lacks strong run defenders behind them to get the job done.
Hamilton is a bit undersized, but he makes up for it with great contact balance and hands. He is a strong run defender with the athletic upside to develop as a pass rusher. He locked it up on the interior last season at Ohio State, and he would slide in well as a versatile building block behind the Colts' two star interior players.
Round 3, Pick 84: Smael Mondon, LB, Georgia
The Colts missed out on the top linebackers in the class by targeting offense early, but luckily a player like Mondon is still available here in round three. The Colts are very high on Mondon, as the athletic, former safety-turned-linebacker has had a fantastic pre-draft process. He may be a bit on the smaller side, but his upside in coverage is intriguing.
Mondon did it all for Georgia the past few seasons, from rushing off of the edge to even lining up in the slot to cover receivers. His play speed is fantastic and he can be a true defensive chess piece for a smart coordinator like Lou Anarumo. Mondon may not be the best run defender in the class, but his upside in coverage is a massive need for a team like the Colts.
Round 5, Pick 151: Riley Leonard, QB, Notre Dame
Much to my chagrin, the Colts are likely to draft a quarterback on day three of this draft. Personally, I hate the idea of using a draft pick this way, but the Colts have done some work on a few day-three quarterbacks as of late. One player that fits what they are looking for is Leonard. He is an athletic, experienced player who had some flashes at Duke. He certainly could fill the void left by Sam Ehlinger this offseason.
Round 6, Pick 189: Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech
Running back has been woefully neglected in this mock draft, but Brooks could make sense as a later option in the draft. He isn't the most powerful or explosive runner on film, but he is a steady presence who is effective as a pass catcher out of the backfield. In a lot of ways, Brooks is an upgraded version of Evan Hull, a player that the Colts liked but struggled to develop the last few seasons. Brooks could be another swing at a similar archetype.
Round 7, Pick 232: Dean Clark, S, Fresno State
Clark is an underrated name in this class, but he is an athletic safety who has played a ton of football in his college career. He was a major standout in the pro day circuit, and teams are infatuated with his ability to play multiple roles on a defense. He is eerily similar to Daniel Scott, an athletic safety who the Colts swung on a few years ago on day three of the draft.
