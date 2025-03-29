30 Days of Colts Fits: LB Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia
The 2025 NFL Draft is officially a month away. In order to help you all along until draft day, I decided to start a daily prospect spotlight series to talk about some players that the Indianapolis Colts could target next month.
The players mentioned in this series will be players that I have either heard that the team is really high on or are players that just make way too much sense for the team based on fit/past draft history.
The next player up on this countdown to draft day is Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon Jr.
Background
Mondon is a former five-star recruit who chose to attend Georgia out of high school. A gifted athlete, Mondon was a standout track star as well, hitting 11.46 seconds in the 100-meter dash and a 46-foot triple jump. He began his career with the Bulldogs as a reserve defensive back/special teams player back in 2021.
Mondon moved to linebacker ahead of the 2022 season, starting 13 games at the position. He led the team with 76 total tackles, along with eight tackles for a loss and 23 hurries. He went on to win a national championship that season as the Bulldogs trounced TCU in the final game of the season.
Mondon emerged as a consistent starter in his final two seasons with the program, even earning Second-Team All-SEC honors in 2023. He combined for over 100 total tackles, nine tackles for a loss, six sacks, and four pass deflections in his final two seasons with Georgia. He finished his collegiate career with 51 games played and two national championship victories.
Mondon was invited to participate in the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl this offseason, where his coverage prowess was among the best of the linebackers in attendance.
Size/Testing
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 224 pounds
Arm Length: 31.75 inches
Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.58 seconds / 10-Yard Split: 1.52 / Bench: 25 Reps / Broad Jump: 130 inches
Standout Traits on Film
Mondon's best trait on film is his versatility. Beginning his career as a defensive back, Mondon plays the linebacker position with a different level of speed and explosion than most players. He triggers downhill with excellent burst, and he is a better coverage player than his raw stats suggest. He finished his college career allowing just 74 receptions in 774 coverage snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
Mondon can line up as a blitzer off of the edge on passing downs, as a WILL linebacker on base downs, and even out as a nickel defender in three-linebacker looks. His size and speed give a defense a ton of versatility, and he showcased the ability to step up to the plate when asked to perform different roles.
The Colts are likely to deploy a defense that asks more of the linebackers in coverage. Rather than just sinking back into hook zones over the middle, Lou Anarumo wants his linebackers to be fast, deceptive, and capable of keeping up in man coverage. The Colts already have Jaylon Carlies on the roster, but another athletic coverage player in the mix would do wonders for the team on third down.
The Colts could even get wild with it and make Carlies and Mondon the primary third-down 'backers, allowing Zaire Franklin to get a breather every now and then on obvious passing plays. Mondon's reliability as a tackler and his eyes in coverage would drastically improve the Colts' pitiful third-down defense from a season ago.
Colts' Interest
The Colts are obviously interested in the top two linebackers (Jihaad Campbell and Carson Schwesinger) in this draft, but if they miss out on both players, Mondon makes a ton of sense. His ability in coverage, combined with his winning pedigree, could be exactly what the Colts are looking for in the late day two to early day three range.
The Colts have been doing their homework on Mondon this draft season and even spoke to him at the Senior Bowl. If the Colts elect to wait on the linebacker position this offseason, Mondon could be their guy later in the draft.
