Colts May Add to Receiver in Draft After Key Meeting
The Indianapolis Colts are working through the 2025 NFL draft prospects ahead of the 14th overall pick on Thursday, April 24.
Indianapolis has met with players at a variety of positions, but will likely focus on tight ends, interior offensive linemen, pass rushers, and linebackers in the draft. Outside of those four spots, the Colts are doing their due diligence to determine the best steals at each position.
Recently, the Colts held a virtual visit with Virginia Tech wide receiver Da'Quan Felton, per Justin Melo of The Draft Network.
Felton spent two years with the Hokies to finish his collegiate career after starting at Norfolk State. In his senior season, Felton caught 32 passes for 360 yards and two touchdowns.
At 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, and a 4.45 40-yard dash, he has the size and speed to make it at the professional level. In an interview with Melo, Felton listed the Colts as one of the teams he's met with over Zoom before the draft.
"I had a bunch of meetings with different teams before Pro Day," Felton said. "I’ve been taking phone calls and virtual meetings with position coaches as well. From the Senior Bowl to the NFL Combine to Pro Day, it’s been a non-stop process for me. I’ve met with coaches. I had a few private workouts as well. I’m working out for the Commanders. I met with the Colts, 49ers, Giants, Bills, and the Jets on Zoom lately."
Felton is drawing plenty of attention before the draft. His junior season at Virginia Tech was a big part of that, when he caught 38 passes for 667 yards and eight touchdowns. His 17.6 yards per catch ranked toward the top of college football and are comparable to Alec Pierce's stats with the Colts.
Before talking with Felton, the Colts had also met with a similar high-YPC receiver in Quentin Skinner from Kansas. Colts general manager Chris Ballard wants to amplify the receiver room in 2025 by adding talent like Felton, which makes sense, given Shane Steichen's vertical passing scheme.
During the 2023 season, Felton made four separate catches of 50+ yards for the Hokies. His explosive plays can tear down defensive game plans, causing issues no matter the skill level.
At the end of the day, you can't teach size. If the Colts have a chance to take Felton, they might capitalize in the later rounds of the draft.
