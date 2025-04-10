Colts Meeting With Big-Play Receiver
The Indianapolis Colts are working through a list of top NCAA prospects in preparation for the NFL draft that's set to take place in two weeks time.
After a busy start to free agency, the Colts have slowed business down. There's plenty of spots on the roster that could use repairs, including linebacker, offensive line, defensive line, and tight end. Plenty of prospects in those four positions have visited with the Colts, but recent news suggests Indy is looking at a Power 4 wide receiver.
Jordan Schultz at FOX Sports reported on Wednesday that the Colts hosted Kansas wide receiver Quentin Skinner for a visit.
At 6-foot-5 with a 4.51 40-yard dash, Skinner is an elite deep threat who averaged 22.3 yards per reception in his senior season. For comparison, Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce averaged the exact same number last season.
On the year, Skinner caught 25 passes for 557 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged at least 16.9 yards per reception in all three of his seasons playing as a Jayhawk. Aside from offense, Skinner is a special teams player who can contribute in more ways than one.
According to Schultz, Skinner met with the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this week during a local area pro day event.
In his college career, Skinner totaled 1,584 receiving yards for 11 touchdowns on just 80 catches. Over 13% of his catches resulted in a score, a stat that might have drawn Shane Steichen's attention.
The Colts will continue to meet prospects as the draft is set to kick off on Thursday, April 24.