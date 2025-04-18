Colts Given Advice to 'Crush' NFL Draft
The Indianapolis Colts are only six days away from the NFL draft, where they'll address multiple needs on their roster to give themselves the best chance ahead of an important 2025 season. The Colts must hit this draft well, whether it's starting level or depth talent, so Chris Ballard has to be at his best.
ESPN's Ben Solak put together a piece highlighting how each NFL team can 'crush' their draft and come out looking the best way possible. For the Colts, it's all about tight end, line depth, and securing a QB3.
Starting with the tight end, Solak points out how bad the position has been for Indianapolis over the last number of years.
"In the last six years, the best receiving season from a Colts tight end was Doyle with 448 yards in 2019. Thirty-two other teams have had at least one tight end with a 500-plus-yard season since 2019, and I do mean 32 -- the league's 31 other teams, and the Oakland Raiders, who did it with Darren Waller in 2019 before relocating."
Last year, Kylen Granson led the way for the Colts' tight ends with 14 catches, followed by Mo Alie-Cox (12), Drew Ogletree (nine), and Will Mallory (four) for a combined total of 39 catches. That is exactly the type of performance that warrants players like Tyler Warren (Penn State) and Colston Loveland (Michigan) to be drafted to Indy's ranks.
Solak continues.
"So when every mock from now until next Thursday sends Tyler Warren (Penn State) or Colston Loveland (Michigan) to the Colts, that's why. The board lines up nicely for the Colts, as their pick at No. 14 is right in the range for those two star tight ends."
It's simple for the Colts' quarterback situation, whether it's Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones, addressing a weapon for the middle of the field and short game is key to help the rest of the offensive weapons like Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Jonathan Taylor shine brightest.
Solak concludes by discussing possible solutions at right guard for the Colts, as well as defensive edge and quarterback. For Indianapolis, it was a bit of a blow to see guard Will Fries head off to the Minnesota Vikings with long-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly.
Now, the question begs: Will the Colts draft their next starter? Or can 2024 third-rounder Matt Goncalves switch from offensive tackle to the right guard position? The notion is, yes, but Braden Smith (RT) is a free agent after this year and appears on track not to be re-signed. This opens a door for Goncalves to start and be a swing tackle for 2025 again.
Armand Membou (Mizzou) and Marcus Mbow (Purdue) are players who might fit, but it will all depend on when Ballard wants to address the interior offensive line. This is a position that, until Fries came along, the Colts had nearly no answer for.
Next is the edge rusher, as Laiatu Latu, Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis currently hold the room together. After losing Dayo Odeyingbo to the Chicago Bears, it became apparent that Indianapolis might need more help to add pressure against opposing QBs. This is a metric where the squad struggled last year.
Now, with a new defensive coordinator like Lou Anarumo, it's fair to think that drafting a defensive edge rusher in the earlier rounds makes great sense. Solak brings up the importance of the defensive side of the trenches by talking briefly about Tennessee's James Pearce Jr.
"I could see the Colts snagging James Pearce Jr. (Tennessee) if he falls out of Round 1, which is looking increasingly likely; Landon Jackson (Arkansas), who tested out of this world, also strikes me as a good developmental edge prospect for Indianapolis."
A name like Pearce sounds like a nice fit given what the Colts need as far as pressure. Pearce isn't much of a run defender, but he brings the pain in the pass-rushing department. In Tennessee, he logged 17.5 sacks in his final two seasons and 28 tackles for loss.
Lastly, Solak talks about what might be needed if the Richardson vs Jones saga doesn't pan out well. Currently, the QB3 situation is murky, as Jason Bean occupies that spot. However, while he's talented, he can't be 100 percent trusted if he goes under center.
Solak has a possible solution: Ohio State's Will Howard.
"An Anthony Richardson-Daniel Jones camp battle might bear no fruit at all, leaving the door open for an early Day 3 pick to steal some reps. I wouldn't be the least bit surprised if Indianapolis is the team for Will Howard (Ohio State)."
It's not a bad idea, as the Colts' quarterback situation is in the air. Richardson took too many steps back last year and Jones is now in the cockpit with him to fight it out for a starting gig. However, what if neither works out?
Bringing in day three quarterback competition is a big step, but one that is potentially necessary to sift through so much at field general. Shane Steichen is in his third season and must prove he can push for the playoffs and win more than just nine games. Nothing is more important than quarterback, so we'll see how the Colts address the crucial position, and if they do so through the upcoming draft.
